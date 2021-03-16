Vascellaro converts shot off pass from freshman O’Rourke
Close games down the stretch helped Holy Angels (16-2) prepare for Section 3-3A play, which began earlier this week.
Entering last week ranked third in the latest Class 3A poll by the Minnesota Basketball News, Holy Angels began the final week of the regular season by knocking off top-ranked Becker 71-70 at the Richfield campus.
Senior guard Frankie Vascellaro hit the winning jumper from inside the paint with 1.4 seconds on the clock to give her a game-high 20 points.
The Stars had four seconds on the clock coming out of a timeout. Freshman Kiera O’Rourke took the inbounds to pass near the top of the key, found Vascellaro break through the defense with a lob over the top for the inside look.
Stars coach Dan Woods said the final play was pretty close to how he drew it up. “Kiera had to ad-lib on it but we had to take a chance and let the players play,” he said of the final sequence of a matchup that was long in the making, with the idea both teams would be among the top programs in Class 3A. “Love it,” Woods said of the close game against a very good squad before heading into section play.
Holy Angels junior Grace Massaquoi finished with 17 points, Kawiecki added 14 points and junior Kassi Caron added nine points.
Becker countered with five players scoring at least 11 points. Courtney Nuest and Julia Bengtson each had 14 points, Megan Gamble had 13 and Adeline Kent and Maren Westin finished with 11 points, respectively.
Neither team grew to a lead of more than nine points, as both offenses found their groove and tried to exploit the defense.
“We’ve been focusing these last few practices on defense because it’s been our one weakness consistently and we knew they would be good from the perimeter,” Vascellaro said, noting Becker’s clutch shots in the closing minutes. “We didn’t let it crush our spirits. We knew they would come out and hit shots but we had to keep playing our defense and making our shots.”
As for the last play, Vascellaro said she saw an opening, “and it worked out perfectly.” The Stars captain admires how composed O’Rourke stayed throughout the sequence at such a young age.
Climbing back from down six and seven points in the second half on multiple occasions, Holy Angels showed its capability to string together defensive stands and turn those into points on the opposite end.
“You get to see weaknesses and anything else you possibly can dream of in a game like that,” Woods said. “Grace, Frankie and Rachel when she has to do it, the biggest benefit is making plays when you have to do it.”
A bonus this season comes from not relying on just one or two players but instead on the collective team to work together to open up opportunities for Vascellaro, Caron, Massaquoi, Kawiecki, Becky Little, Lexi Egan or O’Rourke.
Holy Angels went on two long winning streaks this season, including an 8-0 start before Eden Prairie muscled its way to a 79-41 win over the Stars on Feb. 16.
Vascellaro said the physicality was a bit of a wake-up call but they needed the game to happen to expose flaws they can work on.
“They big-girled us and physically beat us up,” Woods said. “And there is nothing we can do about it. So it taught us how to play a physical game. It made it much easier to sit in this environment because it wasn’t anything new since a 4A school beat us up better than that and you just gotta play through it.”
The over-helping continues to be a focus of attention during practice for Woods and the squad.
“We overhelp and rotate which creates open shots so by overdoing it creates a situation [that doesn’t help us],” Woods said. “Believe it or not, you’re going too hard. I just want you to stand. Just stand in that area on this one.”
The in-game adjustments of learning when to ease up or go at full speed and effort will come when they face situations like the game against Becker.
The zone defense in the halfcourt was something that the Stars will need to work on, according to Woods. Egan is one example of a senior guard who is gritty and tough to play against. “She digs in and focuses and gives you the hidden defense you don’t pay attention to. As a senior leader, she can defend and she’ll take a couple of chances and she knows she will bounce back after a mistake.”
Massaquoi continues to refine her offensive game with more varsity reps to know how the game works.
Holy Angels put together seven more wins, culminating with the victory over Becker before St. Croix Lutheran was the first Tri-Metro Conference team to beat the Stars this season by a 64-61 score on March 11.
Holy Angels won the first meeting, also a 64-61 score, on Feb. 9 in Richfield.
Kenna Moon and Julie Skrien led the Crusaders with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Vascellaro paced the Stars with 18 points, followed by Caron with 15 points and Massaquoi with 10 points.
Holy Angels bounced back the next night with a 60-39 win at St. Anthony Village in the regular and conference finale Friday.
Vascellaro led the way with 22 points followed by 14 points from Massaquoi, Little with seven points, Kawiecki with six points, Caron and Jenna Buer with five points each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.