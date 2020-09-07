Lone scores twice on long-range free kicks
It doesn’t get much better than scoring two goals in a game.
Kennedy sophomore captain Isabelle Lone took her father (and Kennedy’s head coach) Mario Lone’s advice to keep her shot away from the goalkeeper on two long-range direct free-kicks in each half.
She described the first-half goal from between the 20-30 yard markers (football lines) while the second game from only slightly closer to the Orioles goal with just over 54 seconds left in regulation.
As for the advice from dad, the younger Lone said it’s what he has always told her. “He always told me I have a good shoot so take [the shot] from far out, place it by the crossbar over the keeper,” she said. The ball on the tying goal scrapped the underside of the crossbar as the Orioles goalkeeper put an outstretched glove on the ball but couldn’t keep it out. Lone’s celebration at the moment is something that was building all summer and preseason. “It just kinda happened.”
The tying goal was set up after a crucial substitution as sophomore Ruthie Gyasi came into the game as a forward moments before drawing the foul.
“Ruthie has a real technical ability and we wanted her to find a way to hold the ball up the field so our midfield can come up in support to get a shot off,” Lone said. “Because she is very skillful and her strength, she was able to muscle her way through into that part of the field to draw that foul.”
The coach and dad said he’s worked with Isabelle on proper free kicks during the summer to know where to place a shot – away from the keeper. “Focusing on the position of the keeper and place the ball where the keeper is not, be more calculated and strategic about your shot.”
The Eagles coach praised the defense, especially sophomore Lizbeth Dominguez Costillo and junior left fullback Sussie Monson.
The Kennedy coach added: “The fact that we’re going through this pandemic thing and being idol is tough but to get the girls on both sides out here to play a match like this is what we look for and the fans look for, you can see the joy and happiness.”
Boys come up short
Kennedy opened the doubleheader at St. Louis Park with a 3-1 defeat, after entering the break tied at one in a game between the top two Metro West Conference programs from 2019.
It was the third straight road game for the Eagles who are dealing with injuries to starters. Freshman forward Justin Arias assisted on Kennedy’s lone goal, showcasing his first touch several times including a crucial pass to junior Diego Fuentes Rodriguez who scored. They hit a couple of posts including one which bounced off the inside of the post, across the goal line, off the opposite post, and out. Another possible foul inside the penalty area was called a foul outside of the penalty area.
Coach Dan Bushendorf said the team continues to stay positive despite an 0-3 start to the season.
“We are going to get there, I truly think this is going to help us down the road,” he said. “They’re down because we thought we could get the win here but some stuff went wrong but they are so good, positive, show up and we are asking them to do new stuff.”
Bushendorf elected to try a new pair of forwards – junior Diego Fuentes Rodriguez and his freshman brother, Angel Fuentes Rodriguez.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Sophomore Isabelle Lone celebrates her second goal of the evening which tied the game (2-2) at St. Louis Park on Sept. 4.
Kennedy junior Diego Fuentes Rodriguez, front, scored the lone goal in a 3-1 defeat at St. Louis Park Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.