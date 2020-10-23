Interest in advance voting has been high this year in Minnesota, but Bloomington voters waiting to cast a ballot the traditional way will soon have their opportunity.

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, for voters who have not exercised the option of voting early at Bloomington Civic Plaza or mailing in an early ballot. Voters are asked to wear face coverings at the polling places and observe social distancing while waiting to cast a ballot.

Election Day features races and ballot questions at all levels, from the presidential election to ballot questions in Bloomington about to the future of Bloomington’s organized garbage collection and whether the city’s elections should use ranked-choice voting to determine the winners. Federal, state and county races are on this November’s ballot, as well.

To vote in the election, residents must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, a Minnesota resident for at least 20 days as of Election Day and maintain a residence at the address on the voter registration application. Voters must re-register if they have moved to a different address, changed their name or have not voted once within the past four years.

Registration at the polls is available on Election Day. To register, voters must have an authorized proof of residence, such as a valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or receipt of either with a current address located in the precinct. Also accepted as proof of residence is a valid Minnesota identification or receipt with the voter’s current address in the precinct, a registered voter from the precinct who can vouch for the applicant, registration in the same precinct indicating a previous name or address, a mailed notice from the registration office indicating late registration or a tribal identification with the name, address, signature and picture of the applicant.

Voters may also register with a photo identification and a current bill. Accepted photo identifications include a Minnesota driver’s license or identification, a Minnesota post-secondary student identification, a tribal identification, a U.S. military identification or a U.S. passport. Current bills – such as a utility bill, rent statement dated within 30 days of the election or a student fee statement – are accepted if they show the voter’s name and address in the precinct.

Bloomington has 32 precincts. The polling locations for two precincts have changed since 2019. Residents in Precinct 17 will vote at Westwood Community Church this year, while residents in Precinct 24 will vote at Bloomington Lutheran School.

A map of the precincts and a list of polling places are available through the city’s website, tr.im/votinginfo. The Secretary of State’s website will identify which precinct Bloomington residents live in. Precinct and other election information is available online from Hennepin County at tr.im/vote20.

In-person advance voting is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 2 at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road. Advance voting is also available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Advance voting will be available until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

Election results will appear online Tuesday night, Nov. 3, at current.mnsun.com, and in the Nov. 12 edition of the Sun-Current.

Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.

bloomington map

(Map courtesy of city of Bloomington)

1: Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

2: Portland Avenue United Methodist Church, 8000 Portland Ave.

3: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave.

4: Unity South Church, 7950 First Ave.

5: Southtown Baptist Church, 2600 W. 82nd St.

6: Bloomington Lutheran Church, 9350 Portland Ave.

7: Atonement Lutheran Church, 601 E. Old Shakopee Road

8: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave.

9: Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 9900 Lyndale Ave.

10: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 1701 W. Old Shakopee Road

11: Bloomington City Hall, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

12: Crosspoint Church, 9801 France Ave.

13: Bloomington Covenant Church, 10150 Xerxes Ave.

14: Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, 3601 W. Old Shakopee Road

15: Minnesota Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 10715 Zenith Ave.

16: Normandale Hylands United Methodist Church, 9920 Normandale Blvd.

17: Westwood Community Church, 6301 Cecilia Circle

18: The Church of St. Edward’s, 9401 Nesbitt Ave.

19: St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 8400 France Ave.

20: St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 8630 Xerxes Ave.

21: Hyland Visitors Center, 10145 Bush Lake Road

22: St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Blvd.

23: Community of the Cross Lutheran Church, 10701 Bloomington Ferry Road

24: Bloomington Lutheran School, 10600 Bloomington Ferry Road

25: Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive

26: Transfiguration Lutheran Church, 11000 France Ave.

27: Bethany Church, 6900 Auto Club Road

28: Peace Lutheran Church, 8600 E. Bush Lake Road

29: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave.

30: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road

31: St. Bonaventure Catholic Church Social Hall, 901 E. 90th St.

32: Oxboro Evangelical Free Church, 9431 Nicollet Ave.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments