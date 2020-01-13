Nordic skiers returned to the trails after winter break with a Metro West Conference meet at Theodore Wirth Park. The 5,000-meter classic race found Bloomington finishing second in the boys race and fourth in the girls race. Richfield girls were fourth and boys were fifth out of six teams.
An all-Bloomington sweep at the top of the podium found sophomore Jonathan Clarke ahead of senior teammate Colden Longley for the one-two finish. Clarke posted the top time of 11 minutes, 41.1 seconds while Longley finished in 12:59.7 followed by a trio of Chaska-Chan skiers to help their squad win the team title, four points clear of Bloomington.
Bloomington senior Tim Lueth was ninth in 13:59.1 and junior Zach Skinner was 10th in 14:07.1 to complete the team-scoring portion of the finishers.
Richfield sophomore Henry Schaefer led the team with a 15th place finish in 14:35.6 and senior teammate Porter Ball was 26th in 15:44.7.
In the girls’ race, Bloomington scored 252 points to place third, nine points behind runner-up Chaska-Chan and 18 points behind champion St. Louis Park.
Bloomington sophomore Sierra Larson picked up another win, finishing in 14:54.3, 51 seconds ahead of Chaska-Chan runner-up Ellen Adams. Larson’s teammate, freshman Jacqueline Larsen and junior Erin Drewitz helped add to the team’s success. Larsen was sixth overall in 16:35.3 and Drewitz was ninth in 17:01.9. Senior Megan Narveson was 17th in 18:15.7.
Richfield junior Bella Jurewicz was 12th overall to lead the team in 17:43.7 followed by junior Natalie Hanson who was 24th in 19:13.5, junior Allie Nelson was 31st in 20:29.3 and sophomore Ava Hanks was 33rd in 21:13.2.
The Dec. 19 Metro West classic race at Hyland featured Park edging Bloomington by nine points for the girls’ title as Larson didn’t compete. Drewitz led the team with a third-place finish followed by Larsen in fifth place and Narveson was ninth.
The Bloomington boys were third and guided by Lueth and Skinner with fifth and sixth-place finishes, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.