Bloomington skiers take aim at sections and state meets
Things are wrapping up fast for Nordic skiers, going from regular-season conference races to the Metro West Conference Championship Jan. 29 and the Section 2 meet on Feb. 3. Next week is the state meet, marking the conclusion of the high school season.
The conference season drew to a close at Baker Park Reserve in Maple Plain Jan. 29 with Bloomington skiers on top of the individual podium, while the team was runner-up for the boys and girls races.
“It is a very important meet for us,” Bloomington coach Jack Collis said. “We knew we had strong boys and girls teams and it would be neck-and-neck with Chaska/Chan when we’ve been healthy.
“It was encouraging to see.”
Bloomington sophomore Jonathan Clarke held a 16-second lead on the field from the morning freestyle 5,000 race before widening that gap over Chaska-Chan senior Nicholas Scheller by 22 more seconds during the afternoon classical race.
Clarke said he felt good during both races but the key was to stay focused and on his own schedule, “and it worked,” he said. “I wanted a bit of a lead after the first race so I knew I needed to catch up to [BSM’s Frankie] Lynch and [SLP’s Danny] Walsh [the skiers starting ahead of him for the first race].”
Passing on the trail at Baker Park Reserve is difficult because of the narrow and winding path so Clarke relied on more tactics to surge ahead of fellow skiers.
“It was good to be able to ski the course the day before to know where to pass and what to plan for,” he said.
Clarke also skis for Loppet Nordic Racing and has qualified for junior nationals in Truckee, California March 8-14. Clarke earned the bid through JQ regional events.
Larson wins
In the girls race, Bloomington swept the top two spots with sophomore Sierra Larson opening a 23-second gap after the freestyle race in the morning with a time of 14:56. Add a 32-second lead during the classical race and she beat out Bloomington freshman Jackie Larsen by the combined time of 31:52.5 to 32:56.2.
“Sierra’s had a great season and been among the leaders in every race,” Collis said of the program’s top skier, which was looking for a first conference title in 25 years. “She knows the competition and knows there are a few untouchables that she will not beat but is confident and a lot of Nordic skiing is mental and thinking positive, which is something she always does.”
Larson came into the conference championships third overall in 2019 and has consistently been among the top four this season if not winning meets.
She was on the cusp of a state-qualifying finish (top six skiers not on a qualifying team) and comes into this section meet even stronger, according to Collis.
“Sierra’s wanted to go out first and actually, she was the second skier on course so she’s not afraid to go it alone,” Collis said. “She knows how to pace herself and her body plus being stronger has really helped her.”
Larson credited her success at the conference pursuit to good wax, a positive attitude and yearlong training.
The pressure that comes from her success as a young skier can be a lot but it dissipates with more training and racing against older skiers.
When it comes to strategy, Collis said some skiers like to have others go first so they have someone to catch. “Others don’t want to be bothered with that,” he said. Most races had waves of six skiers start at the same time but the conference pursuit had skiers begin every 15 seconds. Practically, Baker Park is a more narrow course with fewer opportunities to pass, which puts a premium on open areas of the course.
Bloomington rounded out the team scoring with junior Erin Drewitz finishing ninth overall in 34:31.9 and senior Megan Narveson 14th in 36:14.2.
Chaska-Chan held off Bloomington by five points with all four scorers finishing among the top eight times while Bloomington had three of the top nine times plus 14th place.
“It’s really impressive to see how far we’ve come as a team this past year,” Larson said. “It’s also nice to know all of my hard work this summer is finally paying off in the races.”
Boys
Clarke blazed the course in a winning time of 26:01.5, while Chaska-Chan senior classmates Scheller and Derek Wendland finished second (26:39.6) and third (27:31.7), respectively. St. Louis Park junior Danny Walsh was fourth overall in 27:33.4.
Collis said he’s glad Clarke still has two more seasons left with the high school program.
“Jon’s very talented right now and is still only a sophomore,” Collis said. “I have other coaches come up to me amazed that he’s only a sophomore but the leadership between him and Colden really pull the team up and all of them want to try hard.”
A pair of Bloomington seniors followed in fifth and sixth places. Co-captain Colden Longley continues to recover from a hip injury sustained during the cross country season. He was fifth overall, improving two spots from the morning race in a combined time of 28:05.9 while junior Zach Skinner was sixth in 28:06.9.
Having Longley back competing gave the team a confidence boost.
“That injury could’ve been career-ending so it is exciting to have him back,” Collis said as Longley returned to the trails in late December, looking to regain his endurance after finishing just shy of qualifying for state last winter vie two places. “We didn’t know how he would respond fitness-wise but he’s had some great races in the conference meets and we are hoping to have him end his senior year on a high note.”
“Bloomington senior Tim Lueth was 10th overall in 29:18.2. He sat in eighth place after the morning race but faltered in the afternoon to place 17th in the race.
In the team race, Chaska-Chan edged Bloomington by eight points (272-264) with all four Stormhawk skiers among the top nine times.
“The boys’ race was the tough one because we were up in the morning by four points but we lost a few spots and Chaska/Chan was the better team today,” Collis said.
Richfield
Richfield sophomore Henry Schaefer was 17th overall, improving eight places during the classical race in the afternoon to finish with an overall time of 29:53. Senior Porter Ball was 25th overall in 31:20.2, junior Parker Lindstrom was 33rd in 32:59.7 and Michael O’Donnell was 37th in 34:01.9 to complete the team scoring.
