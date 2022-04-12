Richfield native Meredith Lang, right, is one of three finalists for the National Hockey League's Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award. Fan voting among the three finalists continues through April 16 through NHL.com.
Richfield mom is one of three up for NHL honor with fan voting through April 16
Richfield’s Meredith Lang is a finalist for the 2022 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, presented by the National Hockey Association since 2018.
Lang is one of three national finalists for the award in part for her tireless work to help bring hockey opportunities to girls of color by co-founding two organizations, Hockey Ninas and Minnesota Unbounded.
The award goes to an individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society.
Fan voting is open through April 16 at NHL.com/OReeAward and will be determined by fan vote plus weighted votes from O’Ree, the NHL and MassMutual, presenting sponsor.
The winner receives $25,000, while the other two finalists each receive $5,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.
Lang’s work through Hockey Ninas has gathered information and shared resources to support families looking to play hockey from Mexico to California to New York. Through Minnesota Unbounded, along with co-founder Tina Kampa, Lang has helped grow the number of competitive girls hockey teams from 31 girls at U10 and U12 teams to more than 50 families from 20 hockey organizations at U10 through U14, as well as pilot programs at the U6 and U8 levels.
