Jefferson boys lacrosse improved to 8-3 on the season after a 14-1 win at Holy Angels in Richfield May 19.
Jaguars coach Scott Cater described the game as the fastest start since the 2016 season as the Jaguars erupted for five goals over the opening 6:05 of the contest.
“That’s the start we’ve been working for all season,” he said, as they led 7-0 after the opening quarter and 11-0 at halftime.
Cody Ringquist and Kevin Graff led the attack with six points each. Ringquist had five goals and Graff added four goals. Milton Spears added two goals, Charlie Gilbert had two assists and Joey Kubas had one goal and one assist. Reece Washington and Mason Van Brunt also picked up one goal each. Van Brunt’s goal was his first as a varsity player as he caught a pass from Kubas in front of the bench before taking a shot as time expired.
Jefferson honored the senior class with an 11-4 win over Orono on Senior Night, May 17 on the Jefferson turf in their first meeting against the Spartans since an 18-9 win in 2014.
Jefferson had its chances but the ball evaded the back of the net, finding a post twice and the goalie once. Jefferson led 4-1 at halftime as the seniors and parents were honored with a ceremony on the field.
Jefferson’s offense didn’t miss many chances in the third quarter, outscoring Orono 6-1 in the period to take a 10-2 lead into the fourth quarter.
Graff had a hat trick while Jay Howat had three assists. Gilbert and Ringquist each had two goals. Goalies Bennett Lindman and Ryan Preliwitz shared time in goal making 11 saves.
Jefferson made the most of its first game against Waconia winning the Metro West Conference match 14-1 on May 10.
The Wildcats are led by one of the original Jaguar captains, Jared DeWolf who graduated from Jefferson in 1999 and was part of the inaugural 1998 team as a strong defender. He captained the ‘99 squad which went on to capture the 2000 state title.
Nine different Jaguars scored against Waconia as they built a 9-1 lead by halftime. Van Brunt won 11-of-15 draws and Eli Countryman won all four he took.
Kennedy
Kennedy/Burnsville is 5-6 following a 9-2 win over Minneapolis on May 21 after dropping a 12-4 score against Eastview/Apple Valley in what was Senior Night at Burnsville High School’s Bob Pates Stadium May 19.
Kennedy picked up a 12-10 win at Waconia on May 17 thanks to a six-point performance from Luke Dosan including three goals. Joshua Brandt added four goals and Roman Hauch had two goals and two assists. Gabe Anderson added one goal and one assist. Jackson Strowbridge and Mitchell Leuma each had one goal.
After a 10-2 loss at Jefferson on May 3, Kennedy bounced back with a 9-2 win at Holy Angels on May 6 to stop a three-game skid. Kennedy led 3-2 at halftime and turned up the intensity outscoring the Stars 6-0 in the second half.
Hauch, Jack Manning and Brandt each had one goal and one assist. Anderson had a hat trick and Dosan had two goals and two assists.
