Kennedy’s Athena Award recipient named Ms. Lacrosse finalist, Jefferson multi-sport standout garners Mr. Lacrosse finalist

After backstopping Benilde-St. Margaret’s to the 2022 state boys lacrosse championship, goaltender Justin Dalum was named the 2022 Jake Anderson Mr. Goalie award winner during the post-season awards ceremony July 16.

Justin Dalum Award

Justin Dalum, left, poses with the Jake Anderson Mr. Goalie Award alongside BSM head coach Rob Horn.
Justin Dalum
Benilde-St. Margaret’s goaltender Justin Dalum, right, holds the state championship trophy to start the celebration on June 18. 
Susie Monson
Kennedy’s Susie Monson (11) led the state in scoring with 119 points on 96 goals this spring which helped her to be one of seven Ms. Lacrosse finalists.

