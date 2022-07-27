Kennedy’s Athena Award recipient named Ms. Lacrosse finalist, Jefferson multi-sport standout garners Mr. Lacrosse finalist
After backstopping Benilde-St. Margaret’s to the 2022 state boys lacrosse championship, goaltender Justin Dalum was named the 2022 Jake Anderson Mr. Goalie award winner during the post-season awards ceremony July 16.
Dalum posted 114 saves with a 3.90 goals against average leading up to a third consecutive state final between Prior Lake and BSM. The Red Knights finished off a perfect 19-0 record with back-to-back state titles in a 10-9 overtime win over Prior Lake on June 18.
Dalum will play at Division I Cleveland State next season.
Finalists
Bloomington had a pair of state player of the year finalists, including Kennedy’s Sussie Monson and Jefferson’s Cody Ringquist.
Cody Ringquist
Jefferson coach Scott Cater was right to consider Ringquist among the top midfielders, not only in the Metro West Conference (with state powers BSM and Chanhassen) but the state after leading the team with 48 points on 43 goals and 50 ground balls over 15 games.
“Cody’s a stereotypical midfielder, he will be a difference maker on ground balls, office and defense as he contributes all over the field. An all-around great player,” Cater wrote in a preseason coach’s letter. Ringquist was prolific across the field as he averaged 3.20 points and 2.87 goals per game.
He scored in 14-of-15 games, collecting at least three points from nine games. He opened the season with 5-point performances from the opening 3-of-4 games. Rinquist collected a season-best six points, including five goals in a 14-1 win over Holy Angels May 19.
He finished the season by scoring three of Jefferson’s four goals in a 14-4 loss to Chanhassen (May 26) before adding two goals in a 10-5 win over Edina in section play (June 2) and added one goal in a 6-5 section semifinal loss to Prior Lake on June 7.
He opened the season with a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) and five goals for the game plus four ground balls in an 11-4 win over Lakeville South at the Savage Dome on April 14.
Cater recalled how the team adapted in-game and responded to challenges to win 10 games with another challenging schedule.
The season ended with a 6-5 loss to Prior Lake, having trailed 4-1 before tying the game at 4-4 with 2:25 to go in the third quarter.
“This team is responsive. That is one of the things we’ve been talking about all season as a coaching staff, just how resilient this team is and how they can adapt and change during a game, you just don’t coach like that every season. This team is going to be remembered for that trait,” Cater wrote in an end-of-season recap. He was particularly proud of the team defense as they limited BSM and Prior Lake to only six goals in each meeting, well under their 14.5 and 13.3 goals per game average, respectively.
Susie Monson
Kennedy’s Susie Monson wasn’t just a finalist for the top girls lacrosse player in the state – she was also named the Athena Award recipient during the 50th anniversary season of Title IX being passed.
One of the state’s most prolific lacrosse players of all time, Monson capped off her senior season by leading the state with 117 points on 96 goals, earning her spot among the seven seniors nominated for the 2022 Ms. Lacrosse Award, presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.
Monson is a five-year varsity starter serving as Eagles captain the last three seasons not only in lacrosse but also in soccer.
The award is voted on by a group including high school and college coaches, scouts, referees, members of the media and others in the lacrosse community, according to the MASA website.
Monson plans to continue to play lacrosse at Concordia University, St. Paul joining her sister Julia Monson who
She plans to play lacrosse at Concordia University, St. Paul in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.