A 21-year-old Bloomington man and two juvenile males were arrested on suspicion of auto theft and financial transaction card fraud after a pursuit through Bloomington that ended in Richfield.
The trio was traveling in a 2014 Dodge Dart that had been reported stolen in Minneapolis when a patrol officer spotted the vehicle traveling on Penn Avenue without headlights illuminated at approximately 11 p.m. Dec. 23, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
The officer was able to run a check of the license plate as the vehicle turned into the Southtown Shopping Center parking lot and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen. As the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, the driver accelerated, exited the parking lot and headed northbound on Penn Avenue. The driver turned into the Best Buy parking ramp on the Richfield side of Interstate 494, only to turn around and exit, heading south to the freeway’s westbound entrance ramp, Hartley said.
With the officer in pursuit, the driver exited at France Avenue, weaved through Bloomington back to Penn Avenue, took the freeway east to Lyndale Avenue, exited and headed north into Richfield. The officer disabled the vehicle with a PIT maneuver along 77th Street near Aldrich Avenue, west of Lyndale, Hartley explained.
The driver and juveniles, a 16-year-old Minneapolis boy and a 14-year-old Minneapolis boy, were arrested at the scene, he said.
A search of the vehicle following their arrest turned up multiple gift cards that appeared to have been purchased with a credit card that was not in the names of any of the suspects, Hartley noted.
Apartment robbery
A 26-year-old Bloomington man reported that three people came to his apartment and robbed him at gunpoint.
The victim wasn’t familiar with the woman who knocked on his door, or the two men who entered his apartment after he answered his door at approximately 10 p.m. Dec. 23, Hartley said.
Police officers responding to the report on the 9800 block of Nicollet Avenue were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the perpetrators, he noted.
The victim said that when he answered his apartment door, the two men emerged and entered his apartment, with one of the men holding a handgun. The men searched the apartment and took cash, a Sony Playstation and a Kindle Fire, Hartley said.
Credit fraud
A trio suspected of committing financial transaction card fraud at Twin Cities Sam’s Club stores was arrested after they turned up at the Bloomington store.
Store employees were alerted to the group’s activity prior to the trio arriving at approximately 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21. The trio purchased a variety of gift cards at the Bloomington store and discarded the identification and credit cards used in the transaction as they left the store. A police officer responding to the call from Sam’s Club identified the trio’s 2015 Toyota Corolla as it was exiting the parking lot of the store and attempted to make a traffic stop at the intersection of American Boulevard and Nicollet Avenue. The driver did not stop and instead drove east on Interstate 494, according to Hartley.
As the driver attempted to weave through freeway traffic, he hit the inside barrier wall, disabling the vehicle at the 12th Avenue overpass, where the trio was arrested, Hartley explained.
The driver, a 56-year-old Minneapolis man, was booked on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant. The passengers, a 67-year-old New York man and a 49-year-old Minneapolis man, were also booked on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud.
In addition to the credit cards and identification recovered at Sam’s Club, a bag containing purchased gift cards was thrown out of the fleeing vehicle, which was recovered, Hartley noted.
First-degree DWI
A 28-year-old Bloomington man who shouldn’t have been driving was arrested on suspicion of first-degree driving while impaired.
He was driving a 2013 Ford Focus registered to a 30-year-old Bloomington woman at approximately 4 a.m. Dec. 19 when a patrol officer noticed that the vehicle had a light out. When the officer stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Old Shakopee Road and Nesbitt Avenue, the driver noted that he had a canceled driver’s license, according to Hartley.
The driver appeared to be impaired, and following field sobriety exercises and a breath test at the scene, indicating an illegal blood-alcohol concentration, the man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and driving after cancellation. He was booked on suspicion of first-degree DWI as a result of prior convictions in April 2013, July 2016 and April 2017, Hartley noted.
