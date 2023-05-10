Fan favorite, Matt Dumba, named first recipient for work to make hockey more inclusive
The Minnesota Wild revealed defenseman and alternate captain Matt Dumba was named the first-ever recipient of the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award.
The award was voted on by teammates as a way for the organization to honor the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice while making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community. Kurvers, a Bloomington native, passed away in June of 2021 following a courageous battle with lung cancer. After a successful high school hockey career at Jefferson, Kurvers starred at Minnesota Duluth where he won the Hobey Baker Award in 1985. He appeared in 659 games over 10 seasons with seven NHL franchises before holding numerous front-office roles throughout two decades.
A press release from the Wild added: “A loving father of our and a friend to countless more, Kurvers is remembered for his friendly demeanor, upbeat attitude, willingness to share an old story and his zest for life.”
Dumba, 28, is highly deserving of this honor for his work to make hockey a more inclusive sport with the ultimate goal of eradicating racism from the game completely.
Dumba received the King Clancey Memorial Trophy for the NHL’s 2019-20 season for his initiatives including helping form the Hockey Diversity Alliance in June of 2020. He hosted the third annual Matt Dumba Hockey Without Limits camp at the John Rose Oval on Feb. 10 in Roseville.
More than 300 youth hockey players from The Herb Brooks Foundation, New Directions Youth Ministry, Hockey is for Me, Mosiac Hockey Collective, DinoMights, Athletes Committed to Educating Students, Minnesota Special Hockey, Sled Hockey, Blind Hockey, Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey, Interfaith Action and American Indian Youth Enrichment participated.
The Minnesota Wild Foundation will make a $5,000 donation to the DinoMights on behalf of Dumba as the recipient of the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award.
Dumba’s time with the Wild might be coming to an end as he is a free agent this summer after being drafted seventh overall by the Wild in 2012. This season he played the third-most games of his career, 85, collecting 14 points with 81 penalty minutes and a -8 player rating.
In 598 NHL games, Dumba has 236 points (79 goals) with 399 penalty minutes.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Sports Editor
