Fan favorite, Matt Dumba, named first recipient for work to make hockey more inclusive 

The Minnesota Wild revealed defenseman and alternate captain Matt Dumba was named the first-ever recipient of the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award.

Matt Dumba receives Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award

Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba, middle, was present with a $5,000 check for DinoMights after receiving the inaugural Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award in March.

