The Bloomington Kolleens wrapped up the Metro West Conference season with the championship meet at Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park Feb. 6.

The five programs in the conference competed in jazz and high kick varsity and junior varsity divisions.

Chaska swept the top spot in each routine, including jazz with a score of 3, BSM was runner-up with a six, Chanhassen was third with a score of 9, Bloomington was fourth with a score of 12 and Cooper was fifth with a score of 15.

The same scores held true for high kick where five judges score each routine.

Kolleens compete at Metro West championships

Kennedy freshman Ling Shardin, middle, performs during the jazz routine at the Metro West Conference Championships at Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 6.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments