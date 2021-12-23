A 28-year-old St. Paul man who was determined to flee a Mall of America department store with $470 in merchandise is accused of pulling a knife when confronted by a loss prevention officer outside the store.
The suspect fled the mall, but didn’t flee far enough, as Bloomington police officers found him in a wooded area between the mall and Highway 77, where he was arrested without incident, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The suspect was arrested during the afternoon of Dec. 11. He had been observed selecting multiple items from Macy’s and exiting the store without paying for them. When a 21-year-old loss prevention officer confronted him in a skyway, the suspect pulled a knife out of his pocket and threatened to stab the man. The man retreated and called the police, Utecht explained.
Officers searching the area outside the mall spotted the suspect in the wooded area, taking off his jacket. Upon his arrest, he was found to be in possession of several box cutters, as well as store merchandise, Utecht said.
The suspect, who was booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery, was in violation of a trespassing citation from a previous incident at the mall, he added.
Not much success
The perpetrators of a robbery at a Bloomington service station weren’t arrested, but they weren’t particularly successful, either.
Police officers were dispatched to Leroy’s Great Bear Tire and Auto, 9000 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 6:45 p.m. Dec. 11, following a report of an attempted robbery.
Two males approached the store cashier as if they intended to purchase merchandise. When the 23-year-old cashier opened the cash register drawer, one of the males attempted to reach over and grab cash. But the woman closed the drawer before he was able to grab the cash, according to Utecht.
Their robbery was technically successful. Without cash in hand, the males ran behind the service counter and took cigars. They attempted to take lottery tickets, but failed to do so before fleeing the store on foot. They headed west on 90th Street, and officers responding to the report set up a perimeter around Leroy’s, but failed to locate the duo, Utecht explained.
During the incident, one of the males implied that he had a gun, but no gun was displayed during the incident, Utecht noted.
Snow-assisted arrest
A 58-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle after a low-speed pursuit during snowy conditions.
The suspect had been accused of harassing Martin Luther Campus employees when police officers were dispatched to the senior care community at 1401 E. 100th St. at approximately 9 p.m. Dec. 10. The man was the subject of a police call earlier that evening, as he had gotten his vehicle stuck in the Martin Luther Campus parking lot. He was suspected of being intoxicated, according to the report made by a campus employee, Utecht said.
Officers responding to the report observed his vehicle traveling north on 13th Avenue. The man failed to stop for the stop sign when he turned onto 98th Street, and a patrol officer verified it was the same vehicle that had been reported stuck in the parking lot at Martin Luther Campus. As the officer initiated a traffic stop, the slow-rolling vehicle continued west, turning onto 98th Street where it joins with Old Shakopee Road, Utecht explained.
The heavy snow and poor road conditions kept the pursuit to 20 miles per hour. A second patrol officer joined the pursuit, and a PIT maneuver was executed at Portland Avenue. The suspect, who was slow to respond to officer commands after his vehicle was stopped, appeared to be intoxicated. The suspect had slurred speech and emanated an odor of alcohol. He refused to take a breath test and was arrested, according to Utecht.
Assault arrest
A 49-year-old Bloomington woman’s friend played an important role in the arrest of the woman’s boyfriend on suspicion of second-degree assault and domestic assault.
The Police Department received a report of a possible domestic incident involving the victim and her 59-year-old boyfriend at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 15. The victim did not call the police, but instead called her friend, who in turn reported the possible assault, Utecht explained.
The victim had been at the Bloomington Eagles Club, 9152 Old Cedar Ave., with her friend prior to text messaging her boyfriend and asking him to pick her up. After she left, she called her friend, who was still at the club, and reported she had been arguing with her boyfriend in the parking lot before returning to their apartment, where he threatened her, Utecht said.
The victim said they argued outside the Eagles Club after the suspect accused her of hitting the vehicle’s car door when she opened it, which upset him. After returning home to their shared apartment on the 9900 block of Nicollet Avenue, he told her to leave the apartment, which she refused to do, according to Utecht.
She threw a purse at her boyfriend in response, and said that he approached her, holding what she thought was a gun. She was scared that he would shoot her, but was eventually able to call her friend at the Eagles Club, Utecht noted.
The suspect put the gun away, but continued to argue with his girlfriend, which included a scuffle in the hallway of their building. Police officers seeking the couple at their apartment building found the man outside of their apartment, where he was detained. After speaking with the woman, police arrested her boyfriend, Utecht said.
Multiple firearms were found inside the apartment, he noted.
Poor timing?
If it wasn’t the smell of marijuana, then it was parking in a handicapped space that drew unwanted attention to a 27-year-old Minneapolis man.
A patrol officer passing through the parking lot of La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W., at approximately 12:15 a.m. Dec. 12 noticed that an occupied vehicle was parked in a handicapped parking space. There was a smell of marijuana in the air, and it didn’t appear any nearby vehicles were occupied, Utecht said.
The officer observed the vehicle as its occupants, the suspect and a 25-year-old Minneapolis woman, exited. The officer approached the duo and asked them about the vehicle. The man said it belonged to his grandfather, and that the handicapped parking permit for the vehicle was in his grandfather’s name. When questioned about the marijuana smell, the man acknowledged he had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle, Utecht explained.
Under a car seat, police located a loaded handgun with its serial number removed, resulting in the man’s arrest on suspicion of possessing a firearm with a removed serial number, carrying a firearm without a permit, unauthorized use of a handicapped parking permit and possession of marijuana. The suspect also had outstanding warrants, Utecht said.
The woman was not arrested or cited, he noted.
Poor choice?
A parking lot dispute outside Mall of America resulted in the arrest of two people.
It was unclear who reported the incident, but police officers were dispatched to a surface lot on the mall’s north side after a report that a male was attempting to pull a female out of a parked vehicle. Officers responding to the scene found the man outside the parked vehicle and the woman inside the vehicle. The 32-year-old Minneapolis man said he and the 33-year-old Rochester woman have a child together, and he gave her a ride to the mall, where she was going to board a shuttle bus. She wanted to wait in his vehicle, but he wanted her to exit his vehicle, Utecht said.
When asked for identification, the woman knocked her purse on the floor. As she was reaching around the floor of the car, she was instructed to stop and exit the vehicle. She did, and a search of the floor turned up a firearm with its serial number removed, according to Utecht.
The duo was then arrested. The Minneapolis man was arrested for possessing a firearm with a removed serial number, being a felon in possession of a firearm and an outstanding warrant. During booking he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Utecht noted.
The Rochester woman was also booked for possessing a firearm with a removed serial number and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
