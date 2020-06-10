A 52-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in the parking lot of a Bloomington hotel after he was observed approaching a woman with a knife in his hand.
The suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the 51-year-old woman, who told police officers after the arrest that she had been assaulted by him in the past. She feared for her life as an officer patrolling the parking lot of Comfort Inn, 1321 E. 78th St., at approximately 3 p.m. May 30 observed the suspect exiting the vehicle. As he did so, witnesses in the parking lot yelled that the man had a knife, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The officer was approaching the scene and could see the woman standing outside of the parked vehicle prior to the suspect emerging from it. When it appeared that the suspect was targeting the woman, the officer exited his vehicle, drew his gun and ordered the man to stop. The suspect did not initially comply but dropped the knife and dropped to the ground upon the second command to do so, Bitney explained.
The woman had blood on her face and chest and was upset. The suspect was arrested at the scene, and in addition to the knife that was recovered, a crowbar was found in his vehicle, Bitney noted.
Following the arrest, an officer spoke with the victim, who was examined by paramedics. The woman said the suspect was an ex-boyfriend that she had an on-and-off relationship with for five months, and she was staying with him at the hotel. She has been assaulted by him in the past but did not report the incidents to the police, including an incident in the hotel room a few days previous, where he slammed her head against a wall, according to Bitney.
Prior to the arrest, the suspect was upset that he could not locate items he was looking for in the hotel room and was angry that the victim would not give him money. They left the hotel, and at one point during their travels, she attempted to call 911 as he was assaulting her while he was driving. He grabbed the phone from her, however, and put it in his pocket. Call records showed that the woman’s phone had been used to call 911 in Edina earlier that day, and that the call had disconnected without a report, Bitney said.
The victim reported that when they returned to the hotel, he slapped her in the face several times. He then kicked her out of the car, exited the vehicle and punched her, knocking her to the ground. He kicked her at that point before picking her up and placing her back in the vehicle. The victim yelled for help, at which point the suspect began to choke her. She was eventually able to exit the vehicle again, and the suspect threatened to kill her if she reported the incident. When he exited the vehicle and began to approach her with a knife, she feared for her life, according to Bitney.
The woman had bruises on her face, neck and arms, as well as scratches on her face and chest and pain in her rib area, Bitney noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second- and fifth-degree assault, domestic strangulation, threats of violence and interfering with a 911 call.
Overdose report
A call regarding a possible overdose in Bloomington resulted in the arrest of one man at the scene for possession of stolen property, a van he claimed to have recently purchased.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10500 block of Lyndale Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. May 28. Officers arriving at the scene found a group gathered near a woman lying on the ground, and bystanders said that the woman had injected heroin. The officers administered Narcan prior to paramedics arriving at the scene. The 31-year-old woman was revived and transported to a hospital, Bitney said.
As lifesaving measures were being administered, other officers questioned the group of approximately eight people about the woman and her travels. There were multiple vehicles parked at the scene, and a license plate check of the vehicles showed that a 2006 Ford Econoline van did not have the proper license plate. A check of the vehicle identification number showed that it had been reported stolen in Minneapolis, according to Bitney.
The driver, a 27-year-old Minneapolis man, said that he had recently purchased it, but had no proof of his purchase. A search of the vehicle turned up identification cards and other documents that were not in the name of anyone at the scene, resulting in the man’s arrest for possession of stolen property, Bitney explained.
The law protects people who call to report a possible drug overdose from being investigated for drug use at the scene, Bitney noted.
Good deed, punished
Three people were arrested outside a Bloomington hotel after a 27-year-old Brooklyn Park man showed up to meet a 25-year-old Cologne, Minnesota, woman he had recently made the acquaintance of.
The trio was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, accused of attacking the man, who thought that they were trying to steal his vehicle, Bitney said.
The suspect arrived at Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 7801 12th Ave., at approximately 5 a.m. May 28 to meet with the Cologne woman, who he told police officers he had met days earlier and had been driving around the Twin Cities. During some occasions, they would pick up an acquaintance of the woman, who had left some of her possession in the victim’s vehicle, according to Bitney
The victim reported that after picking up the woman, he began to drive off. As he did so, she reached toward the ignition, seemingly to remove the key. At that point, two men approached the vehicle and began to help her. The victim assumed they were attempting to steal his vehicle, with one of the men entering the vehicle and punching him. The victim grabbed the woman by the hair while one of the men attempted to pull him out of the vehicle, Bitney explained.
When the victim refused to let go of the woman’s hair, the man in the back of the vehicle cut the victim’s hand twice with a knife. The victim then exited the vehicle and retreated to the hotel lobby, where an employee called the police, Bitney noted.
Officers, including Richfield police officers in the vicinity, responded to the scene. They located the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot and found one of the suspects, a 24-year-old Nevis man. The woman and a 34-year-old St. Paul man were located outside a nearby Outback Steakhouse, Bitney said.
Assault arrest
A 60-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call at a Bloomington hotel.
The suspect and his girlfriend of more than 16 years, a 51-year-old Minneapolis woman, were staying at Super 8, 7800 Second Avenue. Police officers were dispatched to the hotel at approximately 10 a.m. May 28 after the victim made a 911 call, Bitney said.
Officers went to the couple’s hotel room, where the suspect answered the door. The officers asked him if everything was okay, and he said it was. The victim was standing behind him, however, and indicated non-verbally that there was an issue. The suspect was asked to step out into the hallway and answer questions while an officer spoke with the victim in the hotel room. In the hallway, the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, became upset by the questioning and began to cause a scene. He was detained and escorted to the parking lot for further questioning, and eventually arrested, Bitney explained.
Inside the hotel, the victim – who had bruises on her arm – said the suspect had been assaulting her all morning, and had put his forearm across her neck and applied pressure. She reached for her cellphone to call 911, but he took it and put it in his pocket. When she was able to access the hotel room phone, she dialed 911, according to Bitney.
The victim said the suspect has been arrested for assaulting her several times, Bitney noted.
