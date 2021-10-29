An ambitious after-hours shopper at Mall of America attempted to flee with kiosk merchandise, and made it south of the mall before he was arrested.
Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:15 p.m. Oct. 17 after mall security personnel observed the 19-year-old St. Paul man cutting the covers of mall kiosks. He was observed through surveillance cameras, and when mall security officers approached him, he took off running, initially into the east parking lot and then across Killebrew Drive, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
An officer responding to the report saw the suspect fleeing across Killebrew Drive and attempted to stop him, but the suspect continued running, ignoring commands to stop. Following a short foot pursuit, the suspect was tackled and arrested, Utecht said.
The suspect was verified as the same man captured on surveillance video, and following his arrest was found to be in possession of kiosk merchandise, as well as a handgun magazine, cash and a knife. The mall determined that eight kiosks had been vandalized, but none reported any cash missing, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of third-degree burglary, possession of a burglary tool and fleeing from a police officer.
Shots fired
Following several reports of a possible car chase and shots fired during a weekday afternoon, investigators are attempting to identify the perpetrators.
The incidents were reported Oct. 20 by callers in the area between the intersections of 96th Street and Upton Road and 98th Street and Xerxes Avenue. The investigation determined at least one shot was fired, as a shell casing was recovered. Traffic stops were conducted by patrol officers responding to the reports, but no arrests had been made as of last week, and there was no report of any injuries associated with the incidents, according to Utecht.
Unhappy roommates
A dispute between two women at a Bloomington apartment building resulted in the arrest of one of them, accused of assaulting the other.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 9900 block of Harrison Road at approximately 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20. A 23-year-old woman residing at the apartment reported that her ex-girlfriend was assaulting her, and had threatened her with a knife, Utecht said.
Officers arriving at the scene contacted the women through the apartment’s patio door. The victim said that the 20-year-old suspect is her ex-girlfriend, and both of them live at the apartment. They had been arguing when the victim sought the safety of a bedroom, attempting to use a chair to wedge the door closed and prevent the suspect from harming her. But the suspect broke the door in her effort to gain access to the bedroom, and reportedly began punching the victim, Utecht explained.
When the suspect left, the victim called 911 and tried to wedge the door shut again. She reported that the suspect forced her way in again, and had a knife in her hand. The victim feared that the suspect was going to use it to injure her, but did not do so, Utecht noted.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and domestic assault.
Assault arrest
A 911 call from a Bloomington hotel room ended with the arrest of a 41-year-old Minneapolis man, accused of assaulting his 37-year-old girlfriend.
Police officers were dispatched to the Sheraton Hotel, 5600 W. 78th St., at approximately midnight Oct. 16, after the Police Department’s dispatch center received a 911 call. A male voice could be heard yelling, and a female could be heard crying, but the phone call was disconnected before any information was provided to the dispatch center, according to Utecht.
The phone call was identified as coming from a phone registered to the victim, a Minneapolis resident, in the vicinity of the hotel. A check with the hotel’s front desk showed that the woman was a registered guest in the hotel, prompting police officers to show up at her room. The officers could hear an angry male’s voice and a faint female voice inside the room before contacting the occupants. The woman answered the door and appeared to be upset, Utecht said.
She had a small wound on her chin, which had been bleeding. She spoke with an officer in the hallway while another officer spoke with the suspect in the hotel room. The victim said her boyfriend threw her down on the bed, covered her mouth and nose with his hands, preventing her from breathing. The suspect claimed they had been arguing, but that nothing else had happened, Utecht explained.
With probable cause to arrest the suspect, he was booked on suspicion of domestic assault involving strangulation.
Daughter arrested
A 42-year-old woman with no permanent address was arrested at a Bloomington hotel following an incident involving her mother.
Police officers were dispatched to Quality Inn and Suites, 814 American Blvd. E., at approximately 10:50 a.m. Oct. 18. The hotel manager called on behalf of the victim, who said her daughter visited her hotel room and reportedly assaulted her, Utecht said.
Officers at the scene heard yelling inside the victim’s hotel room, and after contacting the women inside, saw bruising on the 67-year-old victim’s arms. The victim said her daughter grabbed her and threw her down on the bed during the argument, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of domestic assault.
One-way trip
An evening shopping trip at Mall of America may be rather expensive for two people arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 7 p.m. Oct. 18 after a license plate scan flagged a Nissan Altima entering the east parking ramp as having been reported stolen in St. Paul. Mall security officers located the parked vehicle in the ramp, and when police officers arrived, it remained parked and unoccupied, Utecht said.
The mall’s security staff identified the male and female occupants from surveillance video, and located the woman inside the mall, where she was arrested. The man was found outside the mall on the north side of the building, where he was arrested, Utecht noted.
The 38-year-old West St. Paul man was found with a key to the Altima. During a search of the vehicle, officers found suspected narcotics, multiple cellphones, a variety of checks made out to the man and identification cards that appeared to be altered. Upon his arrest the suspect initially gave a false name and date of birth, according to Utecht.
The West St. Paul man was booked on suspicion of auto theft, drug possession, check forgery and giving false information to a police officer. He also had three outstanding warrants. His companion, a 31-year-old St. Louis Park woman, was booked on suspicion of riding in a stolen vehicle and drug possession.
