A 21-year-old Burnsville man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend, who managed to escape and flee to a Bloomington hotel shortly before the suspect crashed the vehicle he was driving into a Bloomington grocery store.
Police officers were dispatched to Extended Stay America, 7956 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 10 a.m. Sept. 13. They spoke with a 39-year-old Burnsville woman, who had blood on her face and clothing. She said she jumped out of the vehicle the suspect was driving when he slowed down, ran to the hotel and asked for help at the front desk. The suspect tried to cut her off with the vehicle, but failed to do so, and drove off, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The incident started as the woman was unloading the contents of a rental truck at a Bloomington storage facility. Her boyfriend, whom she has an order for protection against, unexpectedly showed up. The woman entered a vehicle when he arrived, as did the suspect, who locked the doors of the vehicle and began yelling at the woman.
He initially prevented her from exiting, but she eventually succeeded, and fled to a nearby gas station. She did not have her cellphone, however, and asked for help, which she claimed nobody was willing to offer, Bitney said.
She reported that the suspect followed her in the vehicle, forcibly put her in the vehicle and drove off. She said he had a knife in his hand, was driving recklessly, threatened to kill her and said they would die together, Bitney noted.
He drove at high rates of speed and was weaving to prevent her from fleeing the vehicle, according to the victim. She said he eventually reached the freeway and appeared to be looking for a secluded place to take her, but his exit off the freeway allowed her to flee the vehicle near the hotel, Bitney explained.
The victim provided a description of the vehicle, which matched the description of a vehicle that had just been crashed into the Fresh Thyme grocery store building, 2100 W. 80-1/2 St. Officers responding to the report found the vehicle at the nearby Wendy’s restaurant, with the suspect inside. He was arrested at the scene, and booked on suspicion of kidnapping, second-degree assault, hit-and-run and violating an order for protection.
Robbery
A knock at the door of a 30-year-old Bloomington woman’s home resulted in an assault and robbery.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10100 block of Stevens Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. Sept. 15. They spoke with the victim, who had a lacerated forehead and blood on her face.
She said that she had recently returned home that evening and answered a knock at her door. A man with a handgun forced his way into her home and asked the woman multiple questions, including “where’s the money,” Bitney said.
The woman was confused by the man’s questions as he continued to demand money. She pointed toward an area of her kitchen, where the man found a large sum of cash. Upon taking the cash, he pistol whipped the woman as he left her residence, Bitney noted.
The victim initially called a family member, who told her to call the police. She told officers that she did not know the man, who was wearing a mask, or recognize his voice. The woman was treated for her injury, and was alone in the house at the time of the incident. A search of the area for a man matching the perpetrator’s description did not result in an arrest, and the incident remains under investigation, Bitney added.
Pedestrians struck
Two pedestrians were injured after being struck by a vehicle.
A 27-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of American Boulevard and Xerxes Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. Sept. 16. The pedestrians, from St. Paul, were attempting to cross American Boulevard from the south side when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Bloomington woman, Bitney said.
The 27-year-old woman was unresponsive when police officers and paramedics arrived, and both the woman and boy were transported to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle stopped following the incident, and there was no indication at the scene that the driver was impaired, Bitney noted.
The driver said that she did not see the woman and child in the crosswalk and thought she had a green light at the intersection, Bitney added.
Sexual assault
A 35-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault involving an 18-year-old woman he met at Mall of America.
The suspect and victim work at separate mall stores, and had been casually dating prior to a reported incident at the suspect’s apartment, Bitney said.
The arrest occurred after the suspect followed the woman to her Bloomington home during the evening of Sept. 12. The victim told her father that the suspect had followed her home, and that he had assaulted her previously at his apartment. The victim’s father confronted the suspect at their home, with the suspect reportedly threatening the man before leaving, Bitney explained.
The victim’s father then called 911 and the woman detailed her relationship with the suspect. She said they would occasionally take their lunch breaks together and had spent time together, but their relationship was not romantic. When the suspect would express interest in a romantic relationship, she declined, according to Bitney.
The victim reported that approximately two weeks prior to calling the police, she went to the suspect’s apartment on the 8000 block of Bloomington Avenue for dinner. When she was ready to leave, the suspect went to hug her goodbye. He then picked her up and carried her to his bedroom.
Despite her objections, he sexually assaulted her. When she was finally able to leave and return home, she did not speak of the incident, Bitney said.
She traveled out of state after the incident, and upon returning to work, the suspect saw her talking with a male friend at her place of employment. The suspect observed the conversation and later confronted the woman, who told him to leave her alone. Unwilling to accept her request, he followed her home, Bitney explained.
After further investigation, the suspect was arrested while at work on Sept. 13 and booked on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and stalking. In his possession at the time of his arrest were a fraudulent identification card with his photo on it and a fraudulent Social Security card, Bitney noted.
Financial dispute
A 40-year-old Woodbury man had trouble paying for his massage, and a 32-year-old Houston man was arrested for robbery.
Police officers were dispatched to the Hyatt Regency hotel, 3200 E. 81st St., at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sept. 11, where they met with the victim. The Woodbury man reported that he was assaulted and had his cellphone taken by the suspect, whom he had hired for an in-room massage at the hotel, Bitney said.
The victim said that he did not have $250 cash to pay for the massage, and the suspect would not accept a credit card payment. The victim said he did not have an electronic payment account, so the men drove to an ATM, where the victim’s card was declined. They drove to another ATM, where the card was declined again, and confiscated by the machine.
They returned to the hotel, and the suspect was upset, accusing the victim of trying to avoid paying for the massage. The dispute turned into a fight outside of the hotel, Bitney explained.
The victim said that the suspect took his cellphone, valued at $1,300, and left. After speaking with the victim and witnesses to the fight, a search of the area for the suspect and his vehicle commenced. The suspect was located nearby, and following a verification by the victim that it was the man who had assaulted him, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of robbery, Bitney said.
The suspect did not have the victim’s cellphone in his possession at the time of his arrest, but the phone was located near where he was stopped, Bitney noted.
