Determination, hard work aid Anders Gelecinskyj to kick for Mavs and Gophers
Anders Gelecinskyj’s path to kicking in the final two Minnesota Gophers football games of the 2020 season was more than lining up a few field goals.
A Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten award recipient in 2019 and 2020, Gelecinskyj made seven successful kicks in the final two games of the season after not playing in a game since 2016.
He made three extra points and a 31-yard field goal in a 24-17 win at Nebraska on Dec. 12. The Gophers missed games the two weeks before due to COVID-19. The next week he converted two extra-point kicks in addition to a 38-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to give the Gophers (3-4) a 10-7 lead in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers went on to win in overtime 20-17. Gelecinskyj tied the game at 17-17 with an extra point with 4:36 to play. He missed a 36-yard field goal on the opening drive of overtime.
Minnesota had an uncertain kicking situation coming into the season. Gelecinskyj competed with sophomore Michael Lantz, Brock Walker and freshman Dragan Kesich. The team already had punter Mark Crawford in the mix.
Unprecedented
“This season was unprecedented and everyone was confused about what was going to happen from the spring with the quarantine without the typical spring ball,” Gelecinskyj said. Living arrangements were easier for him than other teammates since he could return to his parents’ home in Bloomington. “We still did workouts but we were unsure about the season in the fall at first. The Big Ten came out with a spring season maybe then moved it back to the fall. It was just hectic.”
He said the coaches did a great job of planning workouts or practices to prepare them for what was next, even if they didn’t quite know.
Once the season was reinstated, Gelecinskyj was in line to start the season-opener against Michigan but a positive COVID-19 test dashed those hopes. “It was a bummer to not play for the Little Brown Jug,” he said. In addition to a 10-day quarantine, the Big Ten protocol excluded those with a positive test for 21 days before returning to play He had to go to the hospital for an MRI, EKG and blood tests before returning to the field, to ensure his heart was healthy enough to resume play. It took him a few days to acclimate back into practice with running and workouts with the strength and conditioning coach. “Shorts and a shirt, next day were light pads and the next day I was back in full pads,” he said of the process to get back onto the field. “Of course, we had some games we’d love to have back but the focus for us was that the results don’t matter. The last two days of the season, I got my start which was a dream come true.”
He noted this rather unusual season was, “hectic and overall I’m really glad I went through with it because it was one of the most fun seasons I’ve had. The group of specialists we had was the closest group on the team after spending so much time together.” Gelecinskyj noted the work by coaches like Special Teams Coordinator Rob Wenger and Special Teams Quality Control coordinator Tyler Majewski.
Several family members are Gophers alumni including his mother Rene Gelecinskyj who is the director of the Figure Skating Club of Bloomington, based at Bloomington Ice Garden.
He started skating at BIG as a 3-year-old, along with his sister who went on to a highly successful figure skating career in addition to running track and cross country at Kennedy and also graduated from the University of Minnesota. Anders picked up hockey in fifth grade and continued through high school. Gelecinskyj’s father, Wolodymyr, played soccer at Richfield High School.
“Sports was always a way of life for us growing up, just being healthy, active and doing something, making friends and getting outside,” Anders said. His grandparents immigrated from Ukraine during World War II. “Sports and our heritage is really important to us. Our mom was good at getting us out on the rink and some of my best relationships came from the rink.”
Anders was on his way to his job driving a Zamboni at BIG when he was called about reporting to football camp after making the team. He had a walk-on tryout in the morning and was offered a walk-on spot in the afternoon. “I was super pumped,” said Gelecinskyj, who has a Gophers Block M flag hanging in his bedroom at his parent’s home.
Gelecinskyj didn’t see any live snaps in a game in 2018 or 2019 but absorbed everything about the culture surrounding coach P.J. Fleck and the program.
The 2018 team went 7-6, finishing with a 34-10 win over Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Michigan.
The magical 11-2 record in 2019 culminated with a 31-24 win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl was another bright spot for Gelecinskyj.
“Coming into the second year under Coach Fleck, I felt like I was walking into a program with a winning historical culture, coming off a bowl game and it was surreal to be around guys I looked up to like Emmett Carpenter,” he said.
“We’re changing how people view the Gophers football team,” Gelecinskyj said, pointing to the atmosphere in the locker room after the 31-26 win over No. 5 ranked Penn State to move to 9-0.
Gelecinskyj acknowledges the influence Fleck has had on his life over the last three years. “I was pumped to be there not just about the football culture but it really is a life program to go beyond football to make us better people, men, brothers and sons.
“He treats his players like a son, he actually talked to us not just as a number.”
Good to be a Gopher
Gelecinskyj saw first-hand the ups and downs of Fleck’s tenure with the Gophers since 2017. He joined the Gophers after a successful freshman season kicking at Minnesota State University Mankato in 2016.
That season, Gelecinskyj converted 48-of-49 extra points and was 6-of-9 on field goals including a long of 33 yards against Winona State. He would earn Northern Sun Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after converting 2-of-3 field goals and all five extra points in a 41-30 win over Wayne State on Nov. 5, 2016.
A 2016 Kennedy grad, Gelecinskyj was four-sport (hockey, football, soccer, and lacrosse) letterwinner and turned to place-kicking after losing the passion for his first love, hockey, after a brief stint of playing junior hockey in Canada following graduation.
After sitting down with his family to figure out the next step after hockey, Gelecinskyj decided to give kicking another shot with the help of Chris Husby Special Teams Football Academy to help regain his form from high school.
At Kennedy, he earned All-Metro West Conference Honorable Mention while holding the program record for the longest field goal of 46-and-47 yards. He also hit the game-winner against Richfield, 23-21, for the Eagles’ first Metro West Conference win (pre-football district era) in four seasons.
As a result of his determination to regain his form, Gelecinskyj received an offer to play at Jackson State in Mississippi in addition to a tryout much closer to home at MSU Mankato ahead of the 2016 season.
He was part of a Mavericks team that went 8-3 and was the only season over the last decade to not win a conference title or play in the postseason.
“I knew Mankato and it was closer to home, plus Adam Thielen played at MSU so I walked into the coach’s office and asked if they had room for a kicker during Vikings training camp,” he said. The tryout went well and the team welcomed him in with open arms. “Everyone was all supportive and welcomed me,” Gelecinskyj said. But he still wanted to be closer to home. “Fleck was very appealing to me as someone new and fresh to the Gophers.”
Gelecinskyj said the experience of kicking in Lincoln, Nebraska felt different without the stadium filled like it typically is each fall. The trip to play the Cornhuskers was his first visit to the campus. “Without fans, it’s a different thing,” he said, getting a taste of what to expect the next week in Madison, Wisconsin.
“Growing up watching the Gophers and Badgers, and then getting a chance to be part of that game at Camp Randall was massive and so cool,” he said. “Making the kicks and the field goal in the third quarter was surreal and the coolest memories I take can take away.”
As for the miss, Gelecinskyj kept it in perspective with the support of his teammates and coaches. “Of course with the OT miss I wish things happened differently but after talking to the coaches the next day, it’s 1.25 seconds and you can’t change it. Everyone was super supportive of me and I’m just thankful for the chance to go out there.”
A human resources specialist major, Gelecinskyj plans to apply for a graduate program and find a career in human resources perhaps in health care moving into a health care administrative role at some point.
Each summer, Gelecinskyj found time to kick on the turf fields at Kennedy not only to give him another spot to train but to offer help as others did for him growing up.
“If I can teach someone something new and they are intrigued and happy to learn, it was only a couple days here and there but something really fun for myself,” Gelecinskyj said. “[Kennedy football coach] Jon Anderson gave me a chance to kick and so it is my duty to give back to the program whenever I can. I love going over there and having a kid come up and ask I kick for the Gophers.”
