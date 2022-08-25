The Bloomington native and pro skier joined Diggins on first American mixed relay championship before being named the first winner of the award named after Stillwater's own Olympic champion

Bloomington’s Zak Ketterson had quite the introduction to professional skiing as part of the world cup series, culminating with the inaugural Jessie Diggins Athlete of the Year Award.

Zak Ketterson

Bloomington native Zak Ketterson poses with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Jessie Diggins Award. He was presented with the inaugural award while helping run a summer ski clinic at Northern Michigan University.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments