Dave Ahren's Classic is Jan. 25
Kennedy wrestling is gearing up for a busy second to last week of January with dual meets, the Dave Ahren’s Classic and the Bloomington Youth Wrestling Open Individual Tournament Jan. 24-26.
The Eagles travel to Tartan High School for the Tartan Invite on Saturday with a field that includes Andover, Edina, Grand Rapids, Irondale, Lakeville North and Minneapolis Southwest.
Kennedy will host St. Thomas Academy at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 in a reschedule from early December as the Cadets were just beginning the season after a long post-season football run.
The Eagles will host Richfield in a dual meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. The meet will serve as Bloomington Athletic Association Night, Senior Night, Alumni Night and Parent Night.
Junior Varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by BAA wrestlers doing drills and a match or two then the alumni in attendance will be honored by Coach Chuck Vavrosky before the seniors and their parents.
The Dave Ahren’s Classic will take over the gym on Jan. 25 with a loaded field once again including Hastings (Class AAA receiving votes), Owatonna (No. 7 in Class AAA), Simley (No. 1 in Class AA), Washburn, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Champlin Park and one more team to be announced in a dual meet format.
The Bloomington Youth Open is open to kids in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade in a four-man round robin format on Sunday at Kennedy High School.
Entry fee is $12 per wrestler with weigh-ins for pre-k through fourth grade from 9-11 a.m. and wrestling starting at 10:30 a.m. Wrestlers in grades 5-8 will weigh-in from 10-11 a.m. followed by matches. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 children.
For more information contact Andy Scott at 612-913-2999 or Tim Grams at 952-201-6279.
Individuals ranked
Kennedy: Joe Jeans (145 pounds, No. 7), Isaac Grams (170 pounds, No. 7)
Hastings: Aiden Erickson (132 pounds, No. 10), John Kendall (138 pounds, No. 8)
Owatonna: Cael Robb (106 pounds, No. 9), Kanin Hable (120 pounds, No. 6), Landen Johnson (152 pounds, No. 1), Kaden Nelson (160 pounds, No. 10), Isaiah Noeldner (285 pounds, No. 4).
Simley: Cash Raymond (106 pounds, No. 7), Reid Nelson (113 pounds, No. 3) Chase DeBlaere (126 pounds, No. 1), Ryan Sokol (138 pounds, No. 1), Cael Berg (145 pounds, No. 1), Landan DuVal (160 pounds, No. 7), Nolan Wanzek (170 pounds, No. 2), Gavin Nelson (182 pounds, No. 2), Quayin Short (195 pounds, No. 1), Bennett Tabor (220 pounds, No. 2).
Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Michael Majerus (113 pounds, No. 2), Ethan Kovars (195 pounds, No. 9).
