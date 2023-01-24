Armstrong goes for season-high 43 points
Kennedy hosted Richfield (4-9) in a basketball doubleheader Tuesday inside an empty gym on the Bloomington campus. It was the first official varsity contest between the two schools since a football game in October, which ended in gunfire.
The boys game opened the evening with Kennedy holding on for an 80-79 win as senior Marques Monroe swatted away Richfield sophomore guard CJ Armstrong’s last-second shot in the lane as time expired.
“I wouldn’t have drawn it up for no other person,” Richfield coach Omar McMillan said. “That kid is super talented. He’s going to be a poised, under-control ball player who you love to have on your team.
“He’s going to be hurt that he missed that shot but that would’ve just been a game-winner and 45 instead of 43 points.”
Armstrong continues to be a potent force on both ends of the floor as he scored 43 points against the rival neighbors south of Nicolet Avenue. In addition to making some tremendous baskets during the run of play, he went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line to keep the Spartans in the game.
Armstrong came into Tuesday averaging 20.5 points in 11 games scoring at least 30 points in four games. The Spartans (5-10) were 3-1 when Armstrong surpassed the 30-point mark.
The final play was set up by Richfield senior Jalen Hayes tying up Monroe on a rebound under the Eagles’ basket to give the Spartans possession of the ball with only seven seconds left.
“That was huge for him to be able to get that because he needed something to be part of the game after sitting the majority of the game in foul trouble,” McMillan said as Hayes teamed up with sophomore brother Zavier Hayes for just seven points. Jalen Hayes averages 14.1 points per game.
Spartans senior Casey Gay had nine of his 13 points in the opening half. Jaylen Hollins and David Lee Jr. had eighth and six points, respectively.
Kennedy (3-8) snapped a six-game losing streak, three of which were by two or one points.
“We needed it – it was a big, emotional win because that’s four of our last six games were one-possession games. We were in them, but it was trying to figure out how to win,” coach Patrick Buchanan said. “Maybe it was ugly, but we closed it out and the guys and I will take that and build on it.”
Sophomore guard Lamarrus Starr led the Eagles with 23 points after scoring 26 points in a 74-73 loss at Columbia Heights on Jan. 6.
Senior forward Rayzjon Walker was close to a season-high with 19 points and senior guard Tajon Pearson finished with 11 points.
Monroe scored eight points despite sitting on the bench for the majority of the opening half. Senior Isaiah Tiehi added seven points while Jeremiah Bartick and Sonte Lajeunesse-Wood each had six points. Buchanan says they have to continue to do the things to compete at the end of the game. “Continue to do it as a unit from the No. 1 guy to No. 12, what type of bench are you? Are you engaged, selfless, a team player?”
Early on
Both teams are used to closing games after each won the season opener by one point. Richfield opened on a 16-6 run as Kennedy came back to lead 36-31 by halftime Richfield had three starters in foul trouble which limited what they were able to do in the second half.
“It hurts when you have three starters on the bench. It takes the wind out of what you were doing and planned to do but luckily we had a plan B gameplan which allowed us to be more into the game, or else it could’ve been really ugly by halftime,” McMillan said.
As for playing a conference basketball game without fans, McMillan understood why the decision was made but didn’t agree.
“I think the decision was made for us,” he said. “I get it but I don’t understand it if that makes sense. In the world we live in, it’s good to have mediation. I think it should have been an opportunity for both sides to come together. If you are saying it’s not the players, then let’s come up with a plan to keep the riff-raff or whatever it may be out so we can play. Because, if it isn’t involving the players, you just robbed a memory from them that they are not going to be able to get back. As I say this, we are probably going to do a similar thing at Richfield. They’ll match it. We aren’t going to have fans too.”
Without fans, McMillan said they didn’t have that extra motivation with fans clapping for them. “You gotta have that self-motivation to get back into the game,” McMillan said.
Monroe echoed the sentiments of the home team.
“It felt like a scrimmage because the crowd is the energy of the game,” the Kennedy senior explained. “I’m bummed because that’s what makes the rivalry go.”
Kennedy lost 85-71 to Edison the previous day in an MLK Day game at Roosevelt, in front of fans. Buchanan said the team came out flat against Edison and reiterated the need to create their energy. “Now there are no fans so you have to be there for each other and lift each other,” he said. “I thought it would feel like a scrimmage but it felt like a game. No matter the crowd, both teams competed and gave each other their best.”
Finding a way to win for the first time since a 65-54 win over Cristo Rey at Target Center on Dec. 20 was a big relief for the Eagles.
“We needed it,” Monroe said, as they dropped both games at the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic on Dec. 29-30, losing to Rochester Mayo 67-52 before a 57-55 loss to Rochester Lourdes.
“We started badly against Lourdes but picked up the intensity and lead at the half,” he said. “We had the game until the end but too many turnovers and we couldn’t finish it out.”
Monroe said turnovers and forcing shots when they aren’t necessary to allow the other team to play in transition more for quick points.
Kennedy made the switch to the Tri-Metro this season and Monroe says the Eagles fit in with the rest of the teams. “We can beat all of the teams in this conference, we just need to get going,” he said while the size of the Metro West schools made it tough for Kennedy to compete.
New coach
Without a full off-season to work with Buchanan as the new head coach, Monroe said the team hit the ground running to prepare for the season once the football season came to a close in late October.
“We didn’t get to work with him this summer but the first day of practice he greeted us with open arms,” Monroe said. “He talked about his values and we talked about ours and got to work.”
The Eagles used all of November to prepare for the season as they opened with a 57-56 win at Minneapolis Washburn on Dec. 6.
At 3-9, Buchanan wrote “Your season. Your choice” on the board in the locker room before the game to serve as a reminder that they are in control of the outcome this season.
“You get to make this how you want it to be,” he said. “We can come out flat or not finish the game the right way, all those different things but they came out as them in a rivalry game. There isn’t too much for me to get in front of them. It’s a motivation game, not too many Xs and O’s before the game it is about you and how much you want to play.”
Buchanan is only two months into his new role and still learning each day. “I’m going home and self-reflecting a lot and I’m asking them to do the same,” he said as they’ve gone through a lot in less than 10 weeks together. “We’ve been down early, learned how to fight back and today was about finishing.”
Aside from a hilarious group to be around, Buchanan said they are competitors and are hungry adding: “Right now it’s about learning those details so we can pull off wins.”
Buchanan is a familiar face around Kennedy basketball. He spent four seasons as an assistant for the boys before joining Quintin Johnson with the girls’ program as they reached back-to-back state championship games in 2013 and 2014.
Buchanan became the first girls’ basketball coach at Trinity School at River Ridge where he spent four seasons, adding activities director to his duties after the first season.
“It helped me see sports from a different realm,” he said. “I learned how to manage and support coaches, players, and parents which helped me grow and mature and understand my purpose is for these young men.”
After Trinity, Buchanan coached the Apple Valley and then Mayer Lutheran boys programs during some marque seasons.
“Going to a rural area like Mayer Lutheran, I was worried about how I would be welcome and credited the community and phenomenal administration. We were able to bring in some young men right away because they wanted to win right now,” he said as they went on to place third at state his first season.
“What appealed to me was the familiarity with the program, knowing the culture of the program and the school culture having coached here 10-15 years ago,” Buchanan said as he still has a lot of connections to the building including his wife who is a teacher.
Spartans
Five wins heading into the final week of January isn’t exactly how McMillan believed the season would turn out to this point. “In my opinion, I think we should be 11-3,” he said. “We knew we had a lot of new guys this year, some youth and we’ve tried to piece everything together and get the glue together. During that process, to make it go quicker and smoother you have to get everyone to buy into their roles and accept some things and that’s tough. So we’re in the situation we are in.”
Aside from conference games against DeLaSalle and St. Anthony, Richfield has been competitive including a 65-63 overtime loss at Holy Angels on Jan. 13. Trailing 31-24 at the half, Richfield went on a 34-27 run to force extra time as they were outscored 7-5 in overtime.
Richfield had four starters score in double digits led by Armstrong with 19 points. Gay had 14 points, Jalen Hayes added 13 points and Zavier Hayes had 11 points. The Stars used 20 points from Andrew Muller, 15 points from AJ Boarman, and 14 points from Damian Devine.
To this point of the season, McMillan says the team is talented and has a toughness that shocks people. Playing a rugged non-conference schedule will help prepare the team for sections but in the interim didn’t do them any favors to help inflate the record.
“Our conference is tough and our section is tough and at the end of the day that’s the way we like it,” McMillan said. “I like this team. I like being around a good group of guys. I wouldn’t trade them but we wish we have a couple of resets or redos.”
After the Kennedy game, Richfield split the two remaining games back on the Spartan’s home floor including a 94-70 loss to Orono on Thursday and a 95-75 conference win over Brooklyn Center on Friday.
Armstrong had 21 and 27 points, respectively, in the games. The Hayes each had 12 points against Orono. Against Brooklyn Center, Zavier added 17 points and Jalen had 12 points.
They are relatively healthy except for junior Avery Wells who the coach said should be able to walk again by the Brooklyn Center game. He scored 10 points in a 99-73 loss to St. Anthony on Jan. 10.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Richfield sophomore CJ Armstrong went for 43 points against Kennedy on Jan. 17.
Richfield senior Jalen Hayes, left, competes against Kennedy senior Marques Monroe for a rebound at the end of the Jan. 17 game.
Kennedy senior Tajon Pearson drives the lane against Richfield.
Kennedy senior Rayzjon Walker powers through a rebound and putback Jan. 17.
Kennedy’s Rayzjon Walker, right, reaches for the opening tip against Richfield sophomore Zavier Hayes on Jan. 17.
