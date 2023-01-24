Armstrong goes for season-high 43 points

Kennedy hosted Richfield (4-9) in a basketball doubleheader Tuesday inside an empty gym on the Bloomington campus. It was the first official varsity contest between the two schools since a football game in October, which ended in gunfire.

CJ Armstrong
Buy Now

Richfield guard CJ Armstrong, middle, fights through the lane for two of his 43 points against Kennedy.
Handshake line
Buy Now

Kennedy and Richfield players go through the handshake line after Tuesday's game without fans for what would otherwise be a crowded gym.
Maruqes Monroe
Buy Now

Kennedy senior Marques Monroe dishes out a pass in the lane against Richfield.
Patrick Buchanan
Buy Now

New Kennedy head coach Patrick Buchanan roams the Eagles sideline in his first season back in Bloomington after stops at Trinity School at River Ridge, Apple Valley High School and Mayer Lutheran. Buchanan was an assistant coach for the Kennedy boys' and girls' basketball programs in the past.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments