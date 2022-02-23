Eagles, Cooper to make the switch to face Richfield, Holy Angels
Every two years sections are realigned and to a degree, conferences constantly evolve for several reasons.
Last fall, Bloomington Kennedy and Robbinsdale Cooper elected to leave the Metro West Conference to join the Tri-Metro Conference starting this fall, for the 2022-23 school year.
The eight-team Tri-Metro will increase to nine teams with Kennedy and Cooper joining Richfield, Holy Angels, DeLaSalle, Fridley, St. Anthony Village and Visitation. Current member Brooklyn Center plans to leave the conference for the 2022-23 season.
Bloomington Jefferson will remain in the Metro West with Chaska, Chanhassen, St. Louis Park, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Waconia, Orono and New Prague.
Kennedy activities director Jon Anderson said conversations about moving conferences were ongoing for several years, beyond when he took over for Matt Hanson ahead of the 2018-19 school year. “We were looking at whether or not the Metro West Conference was the right spot for us any long both in terms of a fit for our school and catered to who we are,” he said.
Anderson included Jefferson Activities Director Chad Nyberg, along with former Superintendent Les Fujitake and current Superintendent Eric Melbye and the school board in all discussions.
“Jefferson is happy with the Metro West and the district is willing to support the two conferences,” Anderson said.
Kennedy coaches are excited about the move, according to Anderson. “We started serious conversations about this in May 2020 about the possibility and to a T, everyone was very receptive and open to it. When we’ve played Tri-Metro teams in the past we have had nice success and we would like to think that will continue.”
The move was accelerated with the addition of New Prague, Orono and Waconia ahead of this school year.
The commute, the socioeconomics and demographics of the student body, plus a desire to play more schools of similar size are several reasons that motivated the move.
“We’ve had an open line of conversation with Cooper for a long part of this and before the pandemic, the Tri-Metro was our number one choice but they weren’t open to expansion but open to conversations about it,” Anderson said. Tri-Metro officials reached out to Cooper and Kennedy about a more serious move last spring. “We wanted to know if this would work for us if it would be a good fit for our schools and after that, they invited us to apply.”
The Tri-Metro approved the move in September on a nearly unanimous vote, with only one school opposed.
Cooper and Kennedy voted no on admitting the three new Metro West schools when it came up for a vote.
Cooper and Kennedy will be the two largest schools in the Tri-Metro, something they were not in the Metro West.
The Tri-Metro started in the 1974-75 school year and offered 16 sports championships plus speech in 2020-21, including boys and girls titles in soccer, cross country, tennis, swimming and diving and golf, plus girls lacrosse and dance.
“We’re excited to play some new teams, see some different schools, play in some different locations,” Anderson said. Contests against Holy Angels and Richfield will have a little more meaning now with conference standings on the line.
“They are already natural rivals for us being so close and playing non-conference games against them,” Anderson said. “We’re excited about this opportunity.”
Anderson made it a point to continue to schedule contests against Jefferson in a non-conference format, meaning most likely it would be one contest instead of the current two matchups as conference opponents.
Each sport creates unique scheduling challenges and the Tri-Metro is no different. Kennedy plans to play an independent boys hockey schedule in 2022-23 for example. Anderson said they scheduled one game with each of the Metro West opponents and will fill the rest of the schedule with more section opponents, in addition to other non-conference games.
Wrestling will be an improved fit with the Tri-Metro fielding teams in the same Section 5AA section, while the Metro West wrestling conference was down to four programs. Boys lacrosse is another sport that will play an independent schedule in 2022-23, but Anderson doesn’t see an issue with filling the schedule with quality opponents.
The fine arts and music opportunities offered by the Metro West Conference will be tough to replicate in the Tri-Metro but Anderson said Kennedy and Cooper are willing to host or help grow those opportunities in the future.
Football districts will not be affected by the conference change. Kennedy will continue to play in the Twin City Silver Subdistrict in 2022, facing Richfield, Minneapolis Washburn and Minneapolis Southwest.
