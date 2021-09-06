Eagles win 5-of-6 matches to start the season, including a 4-3 win over Jefferson on Aug. 30
Kennedy girls tennis opened the season winning 5-of-6 matches, including a 4-3 knockoff of Jefferson to close out August on a high note on the Eagles’ home court Aug. 31.
Captain Julia Ohm provided the decisive team point (6-2, 6-4) coming at fourth singles in what was a third, 4-3 team win of the season (Waconia and DeLaSalle). Kennedy swept the four singles matches.
Kennedy captains junior Elissa Dinneen and senior Julia Ohm said the key to the strong start came down to the power of positivity and encouragement.
“We’ve had it hard in the past so we focus on being positive whoever we play and take it point by point,” Ohm said.
“The way we beat Jefferson, that was incredible once we found out,” Dinneen said about the win over Jefferson, which was decided by Julia Ohm’s singles win. Ohm had an idea of the importance of her match but wanted to keep her attention focused on the match. “After she finished a number of the girls ran over and hugged her. It was the coolest thing ever,” Dinneen said.
Against Jefferson, Molly Miller won her first singles match over Sydney Walworth 6-3, 6-2; Lila Coval defeated Emily Colby at second singles 6-1, 6-2; and Mary Hajduk used a third-set to down Anna Feeken 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles, Jefferson won each match in straight sets, including the No. 1 spot with Sae Mee Oh and Greta Campbell downing Elissa Dinneen and Caroline Keith 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles it was Melina Peters and Abbey Johns over Sharon Rosas Benitez and Emma-Lee Shuck 6-1, 6-2 and third doubles saw Caroline Yue and Kristin Kurschner over Talayah Stackhouse and Anna Thompson 6-1, 6-1.
The two captains actively reached out to recruit more classmates to give tennis a try and as a result, they were able to field complete varsity and junior varsity teams.
“We recruited girls to create a more positive team,” Dinneen said. “It’s not necessarily about the wins and scores but about all of our girls having fun and get out and be active.”
This is Ohm’s fifth season with the program which was smaller when she joined the team. “Once we helped spread the word it’s helped build it up a lot and people enjoy it,” she said.
Ohm summed up the program succinctly as “a smiley atmosphere,” while Dinneen said the competition is still intense but in a healthy environment.
Busy schedule
Kennedy returned to Metro West Conference action Thursday with another strong test, coming up short at Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5-1.
Coval, another captain, provided the lone Eagles win which happened to be the final match of the meet. She defeated Annika Olson at second singles 6-1, 1-6, 10-8.
The attention was on her court for the third set as it was the final match to be decided. BSM players lined one side and Kennedy on the other at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park.
Miller fell to Lauren Kallas at first singles 6-1, 6-3 and Emily Walsh beat Hajduk at third doubles 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles action, Dinneen and Keith fell to BSM’s Emme Johnson and Cassie Stidman 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while the No. 2 team of Rosas Benitez and Shuck lost to BSM’s Caroline Braun and Maggie Graczyk 6-0, 6-0.
Wins at Faribault
Winning 2-of-3 matches at Faribault Aug. 21 gave the group confidence that they can not only play with other teams, but win matches helped catapult them into early-season success.
“Winning those matches helped us feel good,” Ohm said,
“It helped us say ‘We can win and we will,’” said Dinneen, who explained that they utilized friendship in the school and social media to draw more classmates to the court over the summer just to hit some balls.
The program’s Instagram account (@jfktennis) served as a big recruiting tool to reach other prospective teammates and in just over a month reached triple digits in followers.
The team returns to action against Minneapolis Roosevelt at Lake Hiawatha Park at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and resumes the Metro West schedule at home against Chaska at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 before hosting Minneapolis South at 4 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.