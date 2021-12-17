Manning makes it three goals in as many games, leads JFK with 5 points
Kennedy’s Roman Hauch and Jack Manning set up Nicholas Manning’s (team-leading third goal) first-period goal to pull the visiting Eagles within a 2-1 St. Louis Park lead just over 14 minutes into their Metro West Conference contest played on the outdoor rink at the Park rec center known as the ROC.
The Eagles had six power plays in the game, including a brief 4-on-3 situation three minutes into the contest, before Kennedy took three consecutive penalties during a span of just over 4 minutes.
Kennedy sophomore goaltender Dominick Walton made 26 saves in his first varsity start.
Nicholas Manning had a goal in three straight games leading up to the Dec. 18 contest against rival Jefferson, which was after this edition went to press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.