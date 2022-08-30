Lueck, Schletty and state diver Cassie Festch highlight Eagles roster 

Kennedy girls swimming and diving has a solid roster back with plenty of experience competing in the Section 2A meet from last fall across all four classes.

Sohee Such
Kennedy’s Sohee Such was part of the Eagles 200 medley relay team that finished ninth at the Section 2A meet. All four swimmers return including senior captain Audrey Crippen, senior Chloe Serbesku and sophomores Amelia Baird and Olivia Kauffman.

