Lueck, Schletty and state diver Cassie Festch highlight Eagles roster
Kennedy girls swimming and diving has a solid roster back with plenty of experience competing in the Section 2A meet from last fall across all four classes.
Lueck, Schletty and state diver Cassie Festch highlight Eagles roster
Kennedy girls swimming and diving has a solid roster back with plenty of experience competing in the Section 2A meet from last fall across all four classes.
Senior captains Madi Perlick (distance) and Salina Sang (breaststroke) anchor the team coached by Todd Walsh who enters his 23rd season leading the Eagles and 34th season coaching.
Audrey Showers returns as an assistant coach while diving coach Jon Bovee will try to help senior Cassie Fetsch return to state where she finished 32nd overall in the Class A state meet last November.
Juniors Dakota Lueck and Kayla Schletty helped two freestyle relays finish on the section podium including a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle relay and sixth-place in the 200 free relay.
Individually, Schletty was eighth in the 200 free and ninth in the 500 free, while Lueck was 11th in the fly and 14th in the 200 free.
Back from Kennedy’s ninth-place medley relay team are seniors Audrey Crippen and Chloe Serbesku and sophomores Amelia Baird, Olivia Kauffman and Sohee Such.
Such was 15th in the breaststroke and 19th in the 200 IM.
Serbesku was part of that fourth-place 200 free relay, in addition to swimming in the 50 free and 100 fly at sections.
Three freshmen gained valuable varsity experience at sections, including Sasha Nicholson, Hannah Oliver and Noelia Fierro.
Freshman Elsa Oman and seventh-grader Kaylee VonRuden are two newcomers to the team, Walsh anticipates will be strong contributors, “with lots of strength and previous experience. They will be fun to watch contribute to the team and grow in the sport.”
Kennedy moves from the Metro West Conference to compete in the Tri-Metro Conference and opened the season against Fridley Aug. 30 before facing Cooper Sept. 1, which also made the conference move.
Kennedy will host the Eagles Invite at Oak Grove Middle School Saturday, Sept. 9, the day after hosting Eau Claire North (Wisconsin) at the Eagles’ home pool at 6 p.m.
Last season Farmington won the Eagle Invite with 798 points, followed by second-place New Prague (547 points), third-place Red Wing (366 points), fourth-place Coon Rapids (273), fifth-place Kennedy (218) and sixth-place Eau Claire North (123).
Schletty was second in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 free to highlight Kennedy’s performance at its host invite.
Kennedy travels to Richfield for a Tri-Metro dual meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Richfield Middle School and competes at the St. Peter Invite on Sept. 24.
Kennedy hosts the section True Team meet at Oak Grove on Oct. 15 and the section meet will Nov. 10 (prelims) and Nov. 12 (finals). The Class A state meet will be Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.