Kennedy’s Jorge Esutia-Cardenas, middle, leaves the wall to start the 100 back during the Jan. 13 Metro West Conference meet against Waconia. He placed second in the event in 1:05.46. He finished eighth in the same event at the Section 2A True Team meet in 1:03.68 Saturday.
A busy two-meet week for several area boys swimming and diving teams included Kennedy hosting Metro West Conference newcomer Waconia at Oak Grove Middle School Jan. 11.
The Wildcats (1-2) won the dual 114-63 while Kennedy came through with eight runner-up finishes in addition to sweeping the two varsity diving places. Sam Gardner won the diving event with 190.00 points and Frank Rezac was second with 132.15 points.
Tyler Kauffman was second the 50 (24.04) and 100 free (52.53) while Jorge Escutia-Cardenas was second in the 100 fly (1:03.15) and 100 back (1:05.46). Sid Rezac was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.91) and 200 IM (2:23.73).
Kennedy took to the Sauk Centre pool for the Section 2A True Team meet on Saturday, Jan. 13 where the Eagles placed fifth out of six teams. The True Team format awards points to all finishers instead of just the top finalists in each event to get a better representation of a team’s depth.
The Eagles opened the meet with seventh, 11th and 14th places for the respective 200 medley relay teams. The seventh-place team of Escutia-Cardenas, Sid Rezac, Magnus Romsdahl and Kauffman finished in 1:52.98.
Kauffman was fourth in the 50 free (23.41) and fifth in the 100 free (52.60).
Sam Nicholson was 13th in the 50 free (25.70) and 15th in the 100 free (52.60).
Sid Rezac was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.66) ninth in the 200 IM (2:24.06).
Escutia-Cardenas was seventh in the 100 fly (1:00.79) and eighth in the 100 back (1:03.68).
Breck/Blake won the team title with 1,094 points ahead of runner-up Orono’s 915 points total to advance to the Class A state True Team meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Jan. 22. Each section champ automatically qualifies while the next four teams earned a spot at state as a wild card after a paper meet to determine the next four best-scoring teams.
