With a team of 14 returning swimmers from the 2021 campaign, Kennedy girls swimming and diving took a step forward in its progression this fall in coach Todd Walsh’s 23rd season as head coach and 34th overall.

Kennedy captains

Kennedy senior captains Salina Sang, left, and Madi Perlick embraced their role to lead by example in a program with more depth in each event which translated to more wins and more fast times this fall.

Senior captains Salina Sang and Madi Perlick gave the team the necessary confidence to out-touch (or out-dive) the opposition. Leading by example, Perlick and Sang explained how this group felt closer than other teams in the past by a sense of family that only comes from those 6 a.m. practices or memories made on the pool deck and in team outings.

