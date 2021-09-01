Diver Candice Luu makes an impact in return to the program
Kennedy girls swimming and diving looked like a team closer to midseason form instead of the season and Metro West Conference opener in a 99-77 win over Robbinsdale Cooper at Oak Grove Middle School Aug. 26.
The Hawks dominated the first four events but Kennedy chipped away the lead with first, fourth and fifth-place finishes to ultimately win the meet. “It was a great overall effort,” coach Todd Walsh said. “Our goal was to not finish sixth more than they did and we had two sixth-place finishes to their four. That’s going to make a big difference when you can score three athletes and they can only score two.”
The Eagles welcomed back diver Candice Luu to the pool after some time away and she scored close to her dual-meet personal best with 162.65 points. Kennedy picked up all six team points to take a 36-32 lead in the fifth event and never looked back. Luu is joined by eighth-grader Hannah Oliver and juniors Cassie Fetsch and Maddie Houtkooper for a complete diving group that shares coach Jonathan Bovee with Jefferson.
Bovee dove for Farmington High School before moving on to Gustavus Adolphus.
Senior Libby Lozinski is the lone captain this fall and is the top medley and 100 freestyle swimmer.
Senior Natalie Wenner is the top returning sprinter, finishing 23rd in the 50 free at sections and 24th in the 100 free last season. She didn’t swim against Cooper.
Sophomore Kayla Schletty is back as the top middle and distance swimmer for the Eagles, finishing ninth in the 500 free at sections and was 23rd in the 200 IM. She won both events against Cooper and was part of the winning 200 and 400 free relays.
Classmate Dakota Lueck was the top butterfly and 200 freestyle winner last season, finishing 15th in the 200 free and 16th in the 100 fly at sections. She won the 50 free and 100 fly against Cooper and was part of the winning 200 and 400 free relays.
Look for freshman Audrey Jensen to build on her varsity experience with a strong background in all four strokes. “She will fit virtually anywhere in our lineup and compliment our top swimmers,” Walsh said. “She is strong in the pool and seems to have a lot of grit in the races.”
Jensen was fourth in the 100 fly and was part of the third-place 400 free relay team against Cooper.
Walsh is excited about this season because of the progression the group has put in since competing since seventh grade. Those upperclassmen are in the prime of their high school careers. “It is their time to rise up and take charge as well as perform well in the meets.”
Jefferson
Jefferson girls swim and dive coach Paula Lee has sophomore Ana Sorenson back as a backstroke and individual medley specialist this fall, to go along with captains seniors Carly Stauffer and Abby Murphy-Thompson and juniors Abby To and Kathryn Boldenow.
Lee said a quarter of the team swims during the off-season, “which I’m sure will help them in their short high school season.”
The Metro West Conference adds Orono, Waconia and New Prague this season, which should lead to some surprises in the conference. The section added Edina to make an already fast section, possibly the quickest in the state.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
