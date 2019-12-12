Post-season awards lists continue to be released for the various fall sports, including All-Metro West Conference, All-Section and All-State honors for achievements on the field and academic awards.
Kennedy
Eagles volleyball had two players on the All-Metro West squad, including Ingrid Anderson and Mya Tyler who made the Honorable Mention list.
For girls swimming and diving, Kennedy had teammates junior Hannah Peterson and sophomore Libby Lozinski make the All-Metro West Conference list.
Kennedy boys soccer put together a historically strong season (13-2-2 overall, 5-1-0 2nd place in the conference) to advance to the Section 2A final.
Eagles senior Dennis Mensah was named to the Class A All-State Second Team in his return to the club after spending last season in a developmental academy. Mensah scored 13 goals in 11 games, also received All-Conference honors joining two classmates in forward Dylan Sanchez (team-high 16 goals and four assists in 10 games) and midfielder Albert Yakah (4 goals, 4 assists) with the honor along with junior midfielder Jesus “Chucho” Ciriaco Mundo (2 goals, 8 assists in 9 games). Honorable mention honors went to a pair of defenders including senior captain Ben Griesel and junior Ricardo Vera Martinez.
Captains for the 2020 season include goalkeeper Carter Lansdale, defenders Emir Rubio and Vera Martinez and Ciriaco Mundo.
Three freshmen picked up post-season accolades from the Metro West for their part in helping Kennedy girls soccer to a 2-14-1 record. Midfielder Isabella Lone was named to the All-Conference team while midfielder Ruthie Gyasi and defender Lizbeth Dominguez Castillo made the Honorable Mention squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.