Post-season awards lists continue to be released for the various fall sports, including All-Metro West Conference, All-Section and All-State honors for achievements on the field and academic awards.

Kennedy

Eagles volleyball had two players on the All-Metro West squad, including Ingrid Anderson and Mya Tyler who made the Honorable Mention list.

For girls swimming and diving, Kennedy had teammates junior Hannah Peterson and sophomore Libby Lozinski make the All-Metro West Conference list.

Kennedy boys soccer put together a historically strong season (13-2-2 overall, 5-1-0 2nd place in the conference) to advance to the Section 2A final. 

Eagles senior Dennis Mensah was named to the Class A All-State Second Team in his return to the club after spending last season in a developmental academy. Mensah scored 13 goals in 11 games, also received All-Conference honors joining two classmates in forward Dylan Sanchez (team-high 16 goals and four assists in 10 games) and midfielder Albert Yakah (4 goals, 4 assists) with the honor along with junior midfielder Jesus “Chucho” Ciriaco Mundo (2 goals, 8 assists in 9 games). Honorable mention honors went to a pair of defenders including senior captain Ben Griesel and junior Ricardo Vera Martinez.

Captains for the 2020 season include goalkeeper Carter Lansdale, defenders Emir Rubio and Vera Martinez and Ciriaco Mundo. 

Three freshmen picked up post-season accolades from the Metro West for their part in helping Kennedy girls soccer to a 2-14-1 record. Midfielder Isabella Lone was named to the All-Conference team while midfielder Ruthie Gyasi and defender Lizbeth Dominguez Castillo made the Honorable Mention squad.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments