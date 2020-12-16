Alum turned coach claims top assistant coach honor for helping Eagles in Section 2A title
Kennedy alumni and current boys varsity assistant coach Brayan Lopez earned the Section 2A Assistant Coach of the Year in his third season back with the Eagles on Dan Bushendorf’s staff.
The Eagles won the Section 2A title with an upset win at Worthington in late October.
“Earning this coaching award and being recognized by other coaches is an honor,” Lopez said. “All I do is put my heart and soul to this game that I love. It doesn’t matter if it is as a player, trainer or now as a coach. This game has given me everything in life and it’s only right I give my all back.”
Lopez played for Bushendorf for three seasons (three-time all-conference, two-time team MVP and set a new single-season assist record as a senior) before moving on to Jefferson College (Hillsboro, Missouri) then two seasons with Division I Marshall University in West Virginia (2016-17). Lopez turned pro while training other soccer players in 2017.
Injuries cut his career short as he returned to Kennedy to coach in 2018 as a 21-year-old.
“I couldn’t stay away from the game so coaching was my only option,” Lopez said. “I called Dan and he basically hired me on the spot.
“I’ve been very lucky to be able to be coached by great coaches during my playing career.”
While at Marshall, Lopez played in 31 games, starting 19 times. As a junior he scored twice, finishing with five of nine shots on goal. As a senior, he was part of a midfield rotation scoring twice with one assist.
Experiencing a successful run to a section title, Lopez said the trust was what made this group of soccer players special.
“Every individual had trust in each other form player-to-player, coach-to-player and player-to-coach,” he said of the team which went 9-5-1. “We knew we were lucky to even play this year and we knew we came short a year ago. This year we had to trust everyone to do their role to be able to reach our goal.”
Improving after each loss was another trademark of this group, according to Lopez, “This team never stopped trusting each other and knew it was part of the process.”
Lopez is grateful for the opportunity Bushendorf extended to him to not only see his career come full circle in Bloomington but to give him the freedom to include his ideas and philosophies in the game plan.
“Not many people can give you that much trust and he did that since Day 1,” Lopez said as he has offers to coach elsewhere but chose to stay with Kennedy.
Lopez credits Augsburg assistant coach Joe Voeller for his influence over the years. “He was my club coach growing up,” Lopez said. “He mentored me, kept me away from trouble, and helped me throughout my whole college career.”
Lopez defines the style of soccer he coaches as “possession with a purpose and defending by zones. We were a team that connected 15-20 passes before we scored. You don’t see that much in high school soccer.”
Setting the example is something Lopez doesn’t take lightly.
“Always leading by example,” he said. “My favorite memories have honestly been in training and playing with the boys. I think that’s where I can teach the most — playing alongside them and doing the drills.”
Lopez said another top memory was the section title. “I already lost two as a player and coach so I guess the third one was the charm,” he said. “I’m just happy for all the players and families and most importantly the community — they deserved it and earned it. Bloomington is a city with talent.”
(Submitted photo)
Kennedy boys' soccer assistant coach Brayan Lopez was named the Section 2A Assistant Coach of the Year.
