Jefferson’s Shermak takes seventh in Class AA 100 freestyle
Kennedy junior diver Sam Gardner and senior sprinter Tyler Kauffman represented the Eagles at the Class A state meet while Aiden Shermak and the 200 free relay team represented Jefferson in the Class AA state swimming and diving meet last weekend at the University of Minnesota.
Gardner was 10th after the prelims and semifinal rounds with a 240.05 score. He rose two more places in the finals scoring 340.45 points from 11 dives to earn All-State honors.
He was less than 16 points behind Mankato East’s Cole Javens for seventh place and was six points ahead of Park Rapids’ Jordan Odor.
Kennedy coach Todd Walsh was, “besides myself happy” with the way Garner dove at state.
“Sam’s last three dives had a higher degree of difficulty,” Walsh explained as Gardner made his second appearance at state after competing as a freshman two years ago. “Sam worked harder to get his degree of difficulty up and he can twist like crazy and [dive coach] Braden [Fraser] is responsible for putting together a list with three strong final dives.
“He was in a great position after Thursday because typically divers put their best dives in the first day.”
Knowing what was ahead, gave Walsh confidence Gardner would climb the standings.
Kauffman won the B final of the 100 free, finishing ninth in 48.71 seconds after posting a time of 49.40 in the prelims. He was 18th after the prelims in the 50 free going 22.38 after a 22.33 seed time. Kauffman was seeded 16th in the 100 and 13th in the 50 free leading up to state. Kauffman had to be ready to swim the 50 free on Saturday as one of two alternates in case one of the swimmers in the final couldn’t go.
“He’s cold blooded,” Walsh said of Kauffman. “I could tell he was nervous on Friday. He had a bad start – his arms split diving at the start of the 50 free and that’s why he didn’t make it back. I know he was angry about that but he had a good drop [in time] in the 100 to get 16th [Saturday]. He was amazing – from the way he dove in at the start you knew he was winning [the heat] from the start. Tyler was already a head-length ahead of the field and a half-body at the 50.”
In the 100, Kauffman was competing for the win against the swimmer on the other outside lane which is rare – the top two swimmers coming from the outside lanes.
“He truly swam it like it was his last competitive swim of his life. It’s not since he is going to Gustavus, but he gave it all he had,” Walsh said as Kauffman’s final 50 was in 22.7 seconds which was his fourth-fastest 50 free time.
At the section meet Kauffman said he preferred to compete in the 100 free instead of the 50 free because it allowed him to really race and push the pace against the other swimmers.
“In the 100 you have the opportunity to make a mistake and clean it up and Tyler’s always looking at each segment of a race, learning how to get better. We were just hoping he held the last 12 yards at state and he did. Typically you want to hold a seed time and place but he dropped both days which definitely exceeded expectations.”
Describing Kauffman’s leadership style, Walsh said he’s a hard worker and quiet leader. “He’s not going to get in your face but he leads by example and loves the team and the guys. He’s been a big part of our organization swimming for six years and managing the girls’ team for five years.”
Breck/Blake captured its eighth consecutive Class A team title with 408 points while runner-up St. Thomas had 204 points.
Kennedy added a Silver Award from the Minnesota Coaches Association for their combined grade point average of 3.65.
In Class AA, Eden Prairie won the team title with 263.5 points while Edina was runner-up with 219 points and Prior Lake was third with 194 points.
Shermak not only swam in two events but placed seventh in the 100 free final in 46.74 after going 46.80 in the prelims on Friday. He was 12th in the 50 free in 21.49 after going 21.51 in the prelims.
Shermak also swam the second leg of the Jaguars 200 free relay in a time of 21.67. The team placed 16th in 1:29.45 with the foursome of sophomore Brenden Lucas (22.83), Shermak and seniors Colin Hester (22.88) and Lucas Backes (22.07).
Coaches awards
Kennedy head coach Todd Walsh was named the Section 2A Coach of the Year and assistant and diving coach Braden Fraser was named Section 2A Assistant and Diving Coach of the Year.
Jefferson boys coach Nate Linscheid was named a finalist for the National High School Athlete Coaches Association Coach of the Year award. He is one of nine coaches representing Minnesota.
Linscheid also coaches the Visitation girls program in Mendota Heights, which claimed its ninth consecutive state title and 18th section title in November. The national award looks at longevity, success and additional awards for service in coaching.
Finalists will be recognized during the NHSACA’s national convention in July.
