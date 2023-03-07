Jefferson’s Shermak takes seventh in Class AA 100 freestyle

Kennedy junior diver Sam Gardner and senior sprinter Tyler Kauffman represented the Eagles at the Class A state meet while Aiden Shermak and the 200 free relay team represented Jefferson in the Class AA state swimming and diving meet last weekend at the University of Minnesota.

Tyler Kauffman
Kennedy’s Tyler Kauffman takes a breath during the 100-yard freestyle at the Class A state meet on Saturday. 
Aiden Shermak
Jefferson senior Aiden Shermak dives into the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center pool to begin the 100 free finals in Class AA on the University of Minnesota campus on Saturday.
Aiden Shermak
Jefferson senior Aiden Shermak prepares for the 50-yard freestyle at the Class AA state meet on Saturday.
Sam Gardner, Braden Fraser

Kennedy junior diver Sam Gardner, right, finished eighth in the one-meter diving event at the Class A state finals on Saturday. Kennedy assistant and dive coach Braden Fraser was named the Section 2A assistant coach and diving coach of the year.
