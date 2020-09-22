Richfield maintains perfect start to sit at the top of the Tri-Metro Conference
In a crowded field at the top of the Metro West Conference boys soccer standings, every point Kennedy can grab from the remaining matches can prove quite valuable. Last Thursday’s 2-1 win at winless Robbinsdale Cooper helped the Eagles rise off the bottom of the standings with seven points and a 2-3-1 record. Kenned was sixth in the standings, two points behind Benilde-St. Margaret’s which was fifth with nine points and a 3-0-0 record, 3-1-0 overall.
Rodrigo DeLeon scored the lone goal of the opening half on a long shot after collecting a pass about 35 yards out. He chipped the ball over the goalkeeper who was coming out to challenge DeLeon.
Cooper tied the game with a penalty kick with 10 minutes left before Kennedy scored the winning goal about two minutes later off a cross from Jaime Reyes who found Diego Fuentes Rodriguez on a misdirected one-timer from 7-yards out.
Coach Dan Bushendorf continues to be impressed by the play of freshman midfielder Justin Arias in addition to senior captain goalkeeper Carter Lansdale stopping everything except for the penalty.
Jefferson picked up conference play Saturday afternoon on the high school turf field against unbeaten Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The Red Knights emerged with a 3-1 win to remain unbeaten in the Metro West (4-0-0, 4-1-0 overall) with 12 points, trailing second-place St. Louis Park (4-1-1) by one point while Chaska is at the top with 15 points (5-1-0).
BSM led 1-0 at the break after scoring just nine minutes into the contest. They doubled the lead to 2-0 on the first of two penalty kicks in the second half coming in the 54th and 70th minutes.
Jefferson broke up the shutout bid with a goal by Josh Anderson with a cross from Leif Kaiser to set up the goal.
Spartans lead the Tri-Metro
Richfield continued to impress with a 3-2 win at DeLaSalle on Friday with goals from Antwane Ruiz, Miguel Leon Alvarado and Yulian Rodriguez-Torres.
The Spartans improved to 5-0-0 at the top of the Tri-Metro Conference with 15 points, two points clear of runner-up DeLaSalle while three teams sit in third place with 10 points including Holy Angels, St. Anthony and Columbia Heights.
Holy Angels allowed its first goal of the season in a 4-1 win at Columbia Heights, Sept. 18. The road opener saw senior Nick Meyer collect the hat trick while Carter Hermanson followed up a four-goal outing against Brooklyn Center with one goal and two assists to give him seven points in two games. The Stars tied DeLaSalle 0-0 Sept. 11.
Holy Angels are at St. Croix Lutheran Friday, Sept. 25 before heading to Richfield High School Sept. 29 for a game with a top spot in the conference, perhaps on the line. The two teams will meet one week later at StarDome, Oct. 6. Richfield is at Brooklyn Center Sept. 25.
