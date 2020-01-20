Thirteen Eagles pick up points in consecutive wins
There is always a good time for a 10-1 victory as Kennedy boys hockey took out some frustrations on visiting Rochester Lourdes at BIG Jan. 14.
Tuesday’s victory came on the heels of a 2-1 win at Somerset (Wisconsin) to give the Eagles (4-11-0) consecutive wins for the first time this season.
Kennedy was unlucky in the previous three games losing each by one goal, including both contests on a trip to the Iron Range.
Kennedy’s second game against a Wisconsin team this season came down to John Lane’s power-play goal coming 4:10 into the third period to break a 1-1 tie with assists from Chase Beacom and Tyler Jost.
Kennedy dominated the contest by a 44-20 shots margin, including an 18-2 edge in the first period.
“It was a great boost of confidence,” Kennedy captain Carter Herman said after Tuesday’s 10-1 win back at home. “We went down to Somerset and won a close game but their goalie was standing on his head. (We) put together a few wins here feels good for the team to start getting on the right track.”
After the lopsided victory, Kennedy picked up a 5-4 overtime win at Chanhassen on Thursday.
Chase Beacom set up Herman’s game-winner 2:14 into overtime after Herman opened the scoring on the power play, 8:20 into the game.
Beacom and Joe Workman assisted on the first goal.
Workman played a role in all four regulation goals, scoring four minutes apart in the third period to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead at the 13:12 mark of the final period.
Kennedy goaltender Peter Vodovnik stopped 32 shots including 14 shots over the third period and overtime.
Overwhelming win
Kennedy took advantage of the opportunity on the larger, Olympic-sized Rink 3 in Bloomington, scoring five times in the opening period and four more times in the second period, holding a 37-6 shots edge through two periods.
New line combinations allowed the Eagles to see if a new center or forward worked better together than the previous groupings.
“It was nice to shake some things up a bit and get more people involved,” Herman said, as he paired with Workman and Jost. “It was definitely a different dynamic to be with them, different type of players to be with them.”
Kennedy’s defense limited Lourdes to just one shot in the second period and two more in the third period for a 48-8 margin.
Workman poured in four goals including a first-period hat trick. The junior scored 39 seconds into the game and again at the 5:39 mark. Logan Dosan set up Workman on the power play to complete the hat trick at 11:38 of the period. He assisted on Carter Lansdale’s goal to make it 5-0 with two minutes to go in the period.
Workman picked up his fourth goal of the game midway through the second period to make it an 8-0 score with assists from Jost and Connor Martin.
Jost, the Eagles leading points producer (21 points in 15 games) finished with the only assist as 13 different skaters picked up a point. Lane, Carter Lansdale and Martin each had three points.
Senior Peter Vodovnik was just over 10 minutes from his first shutout of the season as he stopped 7-of-8 shots faced for his third win of the season. He made 19 saves against Somerset.
Back on track
The wins played a role in helping the team know they are on the right track heading into the final month of the regular season.
“It’s tough, a lot of one- and two-goal games,” Herman said. “A mistake and a couple bad puck bounces and we have eight more wins but that’s not just how it happens sometimes.”
As for Jost’s emergence as a top producer (21 points on 13 goals in 15 games to lead the team), Herman said: “He’s a hound around the net. He finds open space around the net like no other person on the team and he just puts himself in great position to shoot the puck and doesn’t miss when he gets those opportunities.”
Lane is second on the team with 17 points on 10 goals, while Herman is third with 13 points on a team-high 10 assists.
“John’s stepped up big-time this year,” Herman said of the consistent points-generator. “He’s always been a solid player for us but he tended to make too many moves and not shoot the puck. He’s finally learning to shoot the puck when he’s open and it is working.”
