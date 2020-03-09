Eagles use tough defense to create offense against St. Croix Lutheran
Kennedy boys basketball snapped a five-game losing streak by holding on for a 60-56 win over St. Croix Lutheran to open Section 3-3A play in Bloomington March 4.
Eagles head coach Jamin Cook said the challenge wasn’t that the team wasn’t playing well down the stretch of the regular season but the challenge of being a 3A program with a mostly 4A schedule creates some opportunities to be challenged by larger programs with the ultimate goal of being prepared for section play.
The Eagles (13-12) earned the first-round home game as the No. 4 seed in a nine-team section made up of a variety of types of teams representing the Metro West Conference, Tri-Metro Conference, St. Paul City Conference and Suburban East Conference.
“There’s still a mentality you are playing the bigger-schools. At the end of the day I just tell them, ‘That it is preparing you for your section’ because no matter how many games you play against 4A teams, in sections they are all 3A so you should be prepared,” Cook said. “They buy into that and win or lose, we are getting better and learn from mistakes.”
Kennedy junior Amarion Hanspard’s 16 points paced the Eagles followed by 14 and 12 points from seniors Eric Dums and Tyvan Klinger on an energetic evening to kick off section play.
“We started real hot,” Dums said. “We were up big early but they came back and like our coach always says, ‘It’s a game of runs.’ So it was good to crawl back in the second half and keep it throughout the game.”
Klinger’s points came in fewer minutes than usual after fouling out with nearly six minutes to play.
Senior Jack Tiemann spelled Klinger on the floor, accounting for just two points but made his presence known with hustle plays on both ends of the floor.
“We trust Jack coming off the bench,” Dums said of Tiemann’s determination from practice that comes through when given the opportunity in game situations. “It’s good to have him next man up.”
Senior guard Isaiah Subah continued to distribute the ball, play tough defense and find the scoring touch when needed for 10 points.
“We worked the ball inside a lot because they liked to double-team us so we got a lot of shots for our shooters tonight,” Subah said.
Subah said the defensive plan was to take away one of the Crusaders’ strengths – perimeter shooting, combined with ball pressure to force turnovers and perhaps baskets in transition for the Eagles.
Dums believes Subah is one of the premier on-ball defenders not only in the conference or section but in the state which is a valuable asset to the Eagles. “He doesn’t have a problem staying in front of any point guard,” Dums said which helped the Eagles get off to a 6-1 start. “I think we surprised some teams. “We put the work in over the summer so we knew what results would come.”
Erasing a losing streak was another positive sign but Subah said the past isn’t where the team was looking, only forward. “When it comes to sections everyone is 0-0,” he said. “You can’t take any games lightly because it could be the last game.”
Knowing they had a new lease on the season once sections began, Dums said the team is confident with their chances because of the teams they have already played.
“We need to be more physical, battle through adversity and reset when things are going so good – don’t rush it,” Dums said.
Senior Jake Husting added six points with a majority coming inside with plenty of contact. He battled for loose balls and remained in the game after injuring his ankle when he came down awkwardly with an offensive rebound.
