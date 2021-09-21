Zesch runs for two, throws for a third touchdown

After holding St. Paul Highland Park to just seven points the previous week, Kennedy’s defense shut out Minneapolis Washburn in a 40-0 win Sept. 17 in Minneapolis.

Kennedy coach Kedrick Williams, now in his third season as head coach, said the players “are starting to buy into what we are doing and how we are doing it. We have a lot of young guys but they are putting good days together during the week and when we have multiple good days of practice, that is showing up in games.”

Kennedy's winning streak
Kennedy improved to 2-1 on the season with consecutive wins over Highland Park then Washburn ahead of the highly anticipated Sept. 25 game against Richfield at Bloomington Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.

Kickoff was an hour earlier than the typical 7 p.m. start time, but that didn’t seem to bother the Eagles (2-1) as quarterback Zach Zesch accounted for four touchdowns.

Zesch, a senior captain, found Rayzjon Walker on a 15-yard touchdown pass for the opening score before adding rushing scores of 31, 11 and 1 yard. Running back Saide Alassani scored twice on runs of 10 and 11 yards and ran 18 times for 107 yards to get back into a featured position with the offense.

“We wanted to get Saide going this week as the primary running back,” Williams said, while pointing out the effort by the linemen to open up options for him to run. “Jeff Keller is a heck of a leader for us and as a left tackle took charge for us tonight as did sophomore Zach Vanvlack who stepped up at center for us.”

Rayzjohn Walker
Kennedy receiver Rayzjon Walker had two catches including a touchdown against Washburn to help the Eagles post a 40-0 shutout on Sept. 17.

Zesch threw for 77 yards and ran for 36 yards with three touchdowns.

Williams credited new offensive coordinator Nick Larson for developing a good game plan to mix up the plays to keep the Millers’ defense from anticipating what was coming next.

Defense
Kennedy’s defense frustrated the Washburn offense much of the same way they did with Highland Park the previous week. Both games resulted in wins for the Eagles.

“The defense focused on playing aggressive and getting to the ball,” Williams said about the unit’s success after the first shutout as head coach of the Eagles. It was the first shutout going back to at least 2011. He pointed out the play by linemen Chris Martin and Le’Anthony Wright-Ponder, along with defensive back Marques Monroe and linebacker Corey Bartholomew. Monroe led the team with nine tackles and one interception, Martin had three tackles and one sack and Bartholomew had five tackles. Wright-Ponder finished with four tackles. Luke Dosan also returned to action after recovering from an ankle injury. 

Linemen push
Kennedy linemen junior David Harris, left and senior Jose Contreras Sanchez move Highland Park’s Mauirico Vasquez during the opening quarter.

Williams appreciated the game plan defensive coordinator Jay Robinson came up with to mix up the coverage schemes to keep the offense guessing.

Next up is a meeting with rival Richfield at Bloomington Stadium with a noon kickoff Saturday, Sept. 25.  

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

