Unique cross country courses continue at Bloomington park
Gene C. Kelly Playfields were transformed into a 5,000-meter cross country course for a Kennedy-Jefferson dual meet Sept. 25.
It was Senior Day for a group of Eagles that has meant a lot to the program.
Senior captain Brayden Hill has been with the program since the summer after sixth grade, according to coach Josh Coval.
“We have had some time during this seemingly slowed down season to reflect on some great memories from her last six years,” Coval said of Hill’s contributions, following on the heels of her older brother’s running career at Kennedy. “So, Brayden has really been around the team for more like nine years. It will be hard to say goodbye to her and this great group of seniors: Anna Tinkleberg, Brady Vogt, Brayden, Edda Pederson, Gabe Mastel, Gannon Shilson and Gavin Gascho.”
As an English teacher at Kennedy, Coval said he has had many of them in class “which makes it even harder to let them go away.”
Rivalry race
Jefferson’s Amelia Borgen earned medalist honors with the top time of 21 minutes, 38.17 followed by Kennedy eighth-grader Gwen Vogt, who finished in 22:17.73. The next five runners were Jaguars including Caroline Hemann (22:20.40), Ella Graff (22:26.93), Jamie Drewitz (22:26.64) and Jackie Larson (22:26.93).
Following Vogt, Brayden Hill was second for the Eagles in 22:50.79, ninth-place and Maisie Pederson was third for the team at 23:35.17 and 10th overall.
Jefferson boys swept the top five spots led by Joe Gathje (17:53.43), Mason Young (18:06.23), Adam Lueth (18:21.75), Zach Skinner (19:06.53) and Zach Tapajna (19:20.88).
Kennedy’s Gannon Shilson was sixth overall in 19:23.08 to lead the team followed by Vogt (19:34.90), Mastel (19:35.24), Oliver Johnson (20:17.34) and Grady Shilson (20:17.74).
Eagles
Gwen Vogt has emerged as the Eagles’ top runner and is improving each time out as an eighth-grader, according to Coval.
“Gwen has really been charging ahead, learning how to run a 5K,” Coval said. “Because the races are so small, she is often running by herself and mentally that makes a race so hard. To keep pushing when you can see first place (30-60 seconds ahead) and third place a minute behind you, well you have to do a lot on your own.”
She opened the season with a fifth-place finish in the dual against Jefferson at Brookside Park, Aug. 27.
Vogt posted the winning time in a triangular meet against Chaska and Cooper Sept. 3 also at Brookside Park.
“Being just an eighth-grader, she hasn’t run a lot of 5Ks but the other women on the team are a supportive, dedicated bunch, so she has some great teammates who also are doing positive things in terms of their times and effort.”
Vogt ran a 21:45.6 time while Hill, a senior, and junior Hayden Dickey played third and fourth overall, respectively in 22:41.4 and 23:13.7. Junior Mari Podas and sophomore Katrina Wrase placed sixth and seventh, respectively as Kennedy edged out Chaska 34-21 for the dual win while Cooper didn’t meet the required five runners to score team points.
A week later Kennedy traveled to Bassett Creek Park to take on Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Math and Sciences Academy. The Eagles 37 points edged out Math and Sciences Academy with 40 points and BSM was third with 46 points.
Kennedy sophomore Katrina Wrase was third overall in 23:29.7 followed by Dickey, Podas and Lexie Deutsch in sixth-eighth places, respectively.
Kennedy returned to Bassett Creek to take on BSM and Chaska in a triangular Sept. 19 and emerged with a decisive team win scoring just 26 points, followed by Chaska with 33 points and BSM third with 74 points.
Vogt led the field with a winning time of 21:44.2 followed by Hill in fourth place in 22:43.7. Deutsch was sixth overall in 23:19.6, Podas was seventh in 23:22.3, Wrase was eighth in 23:22.6 and Pederson was 10th in 23:27.1.
Chaska countered with three runners among the top five places led by Ella Long in second place in 22:08.3, Sidney Fuhr was third in 22:40.4 and Katelyn Farm was fifth in 22:48.8.
Jaguars focus
Steady progress is the key Jefferson coach Sean Faulk said heading into the later part of the season.
Running on different courses with lots of twists and turns doesn’t lend itself to fast times which makes knowing what a good time, close to impossible.
That being said, Faulk hopes to have a few runners return to the lineup recovered from injuries.
The Metro West Conference is hosting a jamboree at Gale Woods Farm, Oct. 3, to give everyone an opportunity to compete at one venue, in waves, before returning the following week for the conference championships on Oct. 10.
“Having them out here running is the positive,” Faulk said. “Seeing kids smile and act like kids, that’s the most important thing.”
The Jaguars ran against Chanhassen and Cooper at Elm Creek Sept. 19 with the boys edging out the Storm 25-32 while the Storm edged the girls 20-41.
Gathje was second overall in 17:24.6 trailing only Ben Scheller’s winning time of 16:26.9 while Storm freshman Andy Alldredge was third in 17:25.1. Jefferson followed with a trio of runners including Lueth (17:26.2), Young (17:27.0) and Skinner (17:31.3) in fourth through sixth places.
Borgen placed third in the girls race in 19:42.7 and Megan Lee was fifth in 20:10.6. Lee sat out the dual meet to rest some lingering injuries.
He’s trying to keep things as typical as possible to a more normal schedule which would mean they have another month of racing left on the schedule but after Friday, the season is virtually wrapped up aside from two races at Gale Woods and the section meet at Valleywood in mid-October.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Jefferson’s Ian Klein placed eighth overall in 19:28.30.
