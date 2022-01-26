Hastings took down Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36-30 to claim the Dave Ahrens Classic wrestling title at Kennedy High School Jan. 22.
Hastings, ranked eighth in the Jan. 13 Class AAA state rankings didn’t concede a team point before the final, defeating Washburn 84-0 and Centennial 81-0.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa isn’t ranked in the 12-team Class AA state poll but is mentioned in the Lean and Mean portion, which groups the next 10 teams.
Host Kennedy went 2-1 to claim fifth place with a 47-18 win over Fridley, a fellow Section 5AA opponent. The Eagles opened with a 45-36 loss to Champlin Park in the quarterfinal before scoring a 40-39 win over Hopkins/Jefferson in the consolation semifinal.
Kennedy had a busy week of duals, including a 76-1 loss to third-ranked Waconia Jan. 21.
Kennedy 285-pounder Antonio Torres defeated Gabe Kamann 7-5 in overtime to keep the Eagles from scoring negative points in a dual meet, which would have been a first under coach Chuck Vavrosky’s four-decade coaching career.
Kennedy forfeited five of the 14 weight classes. Waconia’s nationally-ranked Max McEnelly is one of seven Wildcats to be ranked in the latest state poll.
Ninth-grade state
Kennedy also had wrestlers compete at the Minnesota Wrestling League’s ninth-grader and under Region 5 Qualifier for this weekend’s state meet at Champlin Park High School.
Seventh-grader Torque Carlson placed second at 94 pounds to advance to the state meet.
