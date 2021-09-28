Best times continue to pile up for Eagles with 42 against Tri-City, 37 against Waconia
Kennedy honored its seniors with a 88-54 win over Tri-City United at Oak Grove Middle School Sept. 23 before heading to St. Peter for a busy day of swimming Sept. 25.
Kennedy coach Todd Walsh said the dual win was another great step in the right direction for a team with so many new swimmers to the program.
With a larger team, the newcomers have helped create a more complete lineup, instead of stretching to fill various spots. . Many swimmers are cutting more time than what is typically seen by this point in the calendar.
The Eagles had 42 best times against TCU, after posting 37 two nights earlier against Waconia.
Kennedy not only honored its eight seniors with a win but went all out to decorate the pool area with blue and gold streamers, balloons, photo displays, and more.
“We are no longer a young team with eight seniors and seven juniors who bring with them a wealth of talent and confidence,” Walsh said. “It’s been a fun wave of athletes to watch grow and learn our sport and now finally to lead our team. It’s a strong group of swimmers.”
Walsh said they aren’t just putting in the laps at practice to get better, but going beyond by breaking down videos of their swims through the HUDL system and not being afraid to ask questions about going faster.
“By Wednesday the team had spent more than three hours this week in the film room,” Walsh said. “When a swimmer competes for less than two minutes but spends 30 minutes watching film, it is a pretty amazing commitment, I think. This is the culture of our team, doing their best in and out of the pool to put their best self in the water and represent the logo as best of their abilities. It is really remarkable.”
Sophomore Kayla Schletty hit a new personal-best time while winning the 200-yard freestyle in 2:12.45 while sophomore Dakota Lueck was second in 2:12.76.
Senior Libby Lozinski won the 200 IM in 2:27.33 while freshman teammate Sohee Such was second in 2:42.67.
Schletty won the 500 free in 5:59.05 and Lueck won the 100 fly in a personal-best time of 1:07.75 with junior Salina Sang runner-up in 1:25.15.
The Eagles opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay with the team of Schletty, Audrey Crippen, Lueck, and Lozinski in 2:08.26. Three-quarters of the relay also won the 200 free relays with Lueck, Olivia Kauffman, Schletty and Lozinski won in 1:52.72.
Kennedy won eight of nine events before going exhibition of the final three events.
Amelia Baird had the top 100 back time of 1:16.71, while Crippen had the top team time in the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.32. Such finished in 1:22.48 and Maisy Hoffines finished in 1:37.45. Both Crippen and Such posted personal-best times in the 100 breaststroke.
Two days earlier, Waconia scored a 104-54 in the Metro West Conference dual meet win over the Eagles.
Schletty won the 500 free in 5:58.07, while Lozinski was runner-up in 6:00.59. Lueck was second in the 200 free in 2:17.36 and Schletty was second in the 200 IM in 2:32.93.
Senior Cindy Luu added two more dual meet titles, including a 163.80 score against Tri-City after posting a 163.90 against Waconia.
Walsh noted how beneficial it is to have her back in the diving well for the Eagles after taking a break from the sport. “She is such a positive person and with her came other divers to join the team,” the coach said.
Kennedy placed third at the four-team St. Peter Invitational Sept. 25, scoring 273 points. New Prague won it with 532 points, followed by St. Peter with 501 points and TCU was fourth with 86 points.
Lozinski won the 200 IM in 2:28.39 and was third in the 100 free in 1:00.64.
Schletty was second in the 500 free in 5:56.79 and Lueck was third in the 100 fly in 1:08.57.
Schletty and Lueck went third and fourth, respectively, in the 200 free in 2:13.30 and 2:14.36.
Senior Natalie Wenner and junior Madi Perlick placed ninth and 10th in the 100 free.
Luu scored a 300.45 to place fifth in the 1-meter diving event, 1.4 points behind fourth-place Brooklynn Schrock of New Prague.
