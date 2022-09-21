As another way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the start of Title IX, the amendment that paved the way for equality in athletics, Kennedy High School inducted four women as part of its Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022, spanning five decades and six sports.

Hall of Fame
The four inductees into the Kennedy High School Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 include (from left) Debbie Driscoll, Robin (Smith) Hanson, Kristine (Kruger) Kading and Jenna Smith.

The ceremony included a halftime performance by the Kennedy Kolleens fall performance team while current Eagles stood behind the four inductees during the ceremony at Bloomington Stadium.

Kristine (Kruger) Kading
Jenna Smith
Robin (Smith) Hanson
Debbie Wold
Hall of Fame signs
Hall of fame inductee Kristine (Kruger) Kading had her own cheering section during the halftime ceremony as the team she coaches – Bloomington United U11 Blue Jays held homemade signs.

