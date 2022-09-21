As another way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the start of Title IX, the amendment that paved the way for equality in athletics, Kennedy High School inducted four women as part of its Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022, spanning five decades and six sports.
The ceremony included a halftime performance by the Kennedy Kolleens fall performance team while current Eagles stood behind the four inductees during the ceremony at Bloomington Stadium.
•Debbie Driscoll is a 1973 graduate who was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Hall of Fame as the longtime gymnastics coach at Mahtomedi High School.
• Robin (Smith) Hanson is a 1998 graduate who earned 14 varsity letters across tennis, basketball and softball while at Kennedy. A five-year letter winner and captain in tennis and softball, Hanson was the Eagle Award recipient in 1998 in addition to team and conference honors in all three sports. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Government and graduated with honors. She went on to graduate from Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, physical education and DAPE in 2003. She earned her master’s degree in teaching and learning from the University of St. Mary’s in 2008 and has been a physical education teacher at Sweeney Elementary in Shakopee since 2003. She lives in Shakopee with husband, Matt Hanson, also a Kennedy graduate who is an assistant activities director at Shakopee High School. The Hansons have two daughters, Madolyn and Samantha.
• Kristine (Kruger) Kading is a 2000 graduate who holds the girls soccer program scoring record. Kading was a four-time All Conference selection, three-time All-Metro, two-time All-State and 1999 All-Midwest and All-American Honorable Mention. She was the top rated senior in the Lake Conference as a senior and was among the top 25 scorers in the state all four seasons.
After high school, Kading was named the Most Valuable Player as a freshman at Louisville before transferring to Minnesota Duluth. A two-time First-Team All Conference player, Kading was named a Top 25 player from the first 25 years of the UMD program.
• Jenna Smith is a 2006 graduate who helped guide the Eagles to their lone state basketball title in 2005 and the state championship game in 2006. Smith was named Ms. Basketball in 2006 and went on to a stellar collegiate and professional basketball career, entering the University of Illinois Hall of Fame in 2020.
Smith became the Illini’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounds, shots blocked, double-doubles and games played while earning four consecutive places on the First Team All-Big Ten list from 2007-2010.
She was voted team MVP three times and is one of four Big Ten players with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.
Smith was drafted by the WNBA’s Washington Mystics in 2010 and continued to play professionally in Europe and most recently in Mexico in 2020.
