Alec Chamberlain among the elite scorers ahead of May 24 conference championships at Meadowbrook
Kennedy boys golf is in capable hands with a pair of three-year senior captains, including Alec Chamberlain and Carter Lansdale.
Chamberlain came into the season looking to build on an all-conference honorable mention as a freshman and all-conference honors as a sophomore in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled.
Junior Drew Vogt is another three-year letter winner back this season joining sophomores Tommy Fuller and Clayton Deutsch with two varsity letters and one varsity letter, respectively.
Kennedy came into the season looking to build on a sixth-place finish in the Metro West Conference in 2019. They finished seventh in Section 6-3A carding a season-best 337.
Coach Eric Petterson said the team was looking forward to a spring break golf trip before COVID-19 shut the season down and ended what appeared to be a strong group of returning golfers.
“We had two returning all-conference players and other returning players so we would have been deep as well,” Petterson said. “I felt bad for the seniors who lost their seniors season and all the golfers for not being able to golf with each other. I was really hoping we wouldn’t have to go through that again this year. I’m thankful we are having as normal of a season as possible.”
The Eagles carded a 360 at Minneapolis Golf Club on May 3 as Alec Chamberlain led the squad with a 77 to place fifth overall. Clayton Deutsch and Drew Vogt each carded rounds of 93 and Tyler Jost had a 97 to complete the team scoring.
Chamberlain was fourth in scoring through two Metro West Conference events, following the May 3 round. He scored an 80 at the season-opening 18-hole meet at Minnesota Valley Country Club, April 12, as he handled the windy conditions well. Varsity scores included Carter Lansdale (92), Tyler Fuller (102), and Tyler Jost (104).
Kennedy came up short against Breck (170-179) in a duel meet at Brookview Golf Course on April 15. Chamberlain was medalist at the nine-hole meet with a 33, followed by Lansdale with a 44 and Tyler Jost with a 46.
At the May 3 conference meet at Minneapolis GC, Kennedy shaved 28 strokes from the season-opening meet.
Chamberlain improved to third overall in the conference standings after a runner-up 76 at a meet at Bluff Creek on May 11. He hit 15 greens in regulation which helped him go low on the back nine holes.
Kennedy faced Breck in a match-play contest on May 5, losing 7-2. Tyler Jost won his singles match then teamed up with Lansdale to win their team match. Eight of the nine matches came down to the final hole as the teams contended with cold rain. Breck’s golfers played the final hole at 2-under par to pick up the win.
Kennedy took part in the Raiders Invite at Northfield Country Club on May 6, coming away with a 352. Chamberlain led the way with a 79 to place eighth out of 72 golfers while Deutsch carded an 87, Tyler Jost carded a 91 and Drew Vogt carded a 95 to score for the varsity team total.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
