Holy Angels grabs top seed in Section 3AAAA while Kennedy is No. 2 in Section 3, Class 5A
Kennedy wrapped up the regular season with an emotional 32-8 win at Minneapolis Patrick Henry High School, head coach Kedrick Williams’ alma mater, on Oct. 19.
The Patriots also came into the game with only one loss as the Twin City Red subdistrict champions (6-0). Kennedy, a co-Twin City Silver subdistrict champion, used its defense to frustrate the opposition and took advantage of opportunities on offense to move the ball and score.
The defense limited the other team to one score or less for the seventh time in eight games this aseason. The eight points allowed against Patrick Henry was the second highest total of the season. The most being the 23-20 loss to Minneapolis Washburn.
Senior Rayzjon Walker returned a punt 35 yards for a touchdown in addition to catching a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Malik Johnson.
Senior Marques Monroe ran three times for 24 yards including a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Gunther Johnson caught the 2-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead into halftime.
Quarterback Malik Johnson ran for a 10-yard touchdown to begin a wild third quarter which saw Kennedy score three times. He completed 12-of-13 passes for 146 yards while senior running back Saide Alassani and Jaquary Heidt each ran the ball nine times. Alassani ran for 61 yards while Heidt picked up 34 yards.
Kennedy linebacker Enoch Dablaka led the defense with 14 total tackles including seven solos. Ja’Shaun Bostic and Monroe each had seven total tackles as Javon Davis Sonte Lajeunesse-Wood and Bellagio Bradley each had a sack. Monroe also had two interceptions.
For the successful regular season, Kennedy received the No. 2 seed in Section 3AAAAA and earned a first-round bye. The Eagles will host the winner of the Hastings/Two Rivers game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bloomington Stadium.
Saturday’s winner will play in the section final at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Holy Angels
Holy Angels received the No. 1 seed in Section 5AAAA and will host the winner of the Minneapolis South/DeLaSalle game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Stardome.
The Stars (5-3) wrapped up the regular season with a tough 64-14 loss to Waconia on Oct. 19 after Chanhassen squeaked out a 21-20 win on Oct. 13.
Charles Gilbert III scored both Stars touchdowns against Waconia including a 52-yard touchdown pass from AJ Boarman in the second quarter to make it 21-7 in favor of the visitors before Gilbert added a 5-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Waconia countered with Max Mcenelly and Alex Riley rushing for 230 and 175 yards, respectively, as they combined for nine touchdowns. Mcenelly scored six times with five coming in the opening half.
Richfield
Richfield earned an opening-round home game to begin Section 5AAAA play against winless Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Tuesday, after this edition went to press.
The Spartans received the No. 3 seed in the section after compiling a 4-4 record following a 20-14 loss to Breck at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 19.
Breck led 6-0 into halftime as the Richfield defense intercepted three passes in the game and was difficult to move against. AJ Shelley and Malcom Peterson each had an interception while Payton Gustafson led the group with nine total tackles. Tre Cunningham added seven tackles while Joey Noonan and Peterson each had six tackles.
Breck returned the opening kickoff of the second half 81 yards to take a 13-0 lead when Richfield quarterback Dominic Miller ran for an 8-yard touchdown. He completed 21 of 46 passes for 279 yards and one touchdown to go with three interceptions.
Miller added a second rushing touchdown with one minute left to cut the lead to one score but that was as close as the Spartans would get.
