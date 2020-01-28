Two upper-weight pins secure 43-25 win over Champlin Park on Saturday
The action was fast and furious for Kennedy, closing out a five-match week with the Dave Arens Classic at home on Saturday.
The Eagles went 2-1 at the tourney closing the day with a 43-25 win over Champlin Park in the fifth-place match to improve to 8-6 overall in dual meets.
After not wrestling since Jan. 4, Kennedy was back in action at home against St. Thomas Academy Jan. 22 in what was a make-up from what was supposed to be the season-opener in early December.
“Good to get back at it,” senior captain Joe Jeans said, having wrestled three times Saturday and twice earlier in the week after two weeks without a meet. “Owatonna was a very tough match and I didn’t come out as I should do.”
Landen Johnson is the top-ranked Class 3A wrestler at 152 pounds and won his match against Jeans in their first meeting.
“Cleaning up mistakes, working on moves and getting the process down to stay clean,” Jeans said of what the focus was on a busy Saturday. “Practice has been going hard and we are starting to click but we have a lot of work left to do if we want to do well at team sections. This week helped us a lot to realize we have to be a team to win.”
Billy Reineccius said the focus on practice was on conditioning and technique to be ready to go for the end push, “to keep us ready.”
Reineccius opened his match against the Rebels fast and aggressive.
“I’ll come out aggressive to set up my moves and my ties to set up my match,” he said, which is something he’s learned with experience.
The Eagles won 46-34 starting with a pair of first-period falls by Zach Greenhouse (1:03) at 106 pounds and Bentley Gore-Shield at 113 pounds (0:07).
Joe Jeans (152), Billy Reineccius (160), Isaac Grams (172) and Valiant Taylor (285) added falls and Mason Scott had a 12-2 major at 132 pounds.
“I was very impressed with the fact we hadn’t wrestled since Jan. 4 (Farmington duels) and now it’s Jan. 22 with two even teams and we out-wrestled them. Some guys made some big improvements,” coach Chuck Vavrosky said, noting Scott’s dominant win and Greenhouse’s pin to start the match strong for the team. “Everybody did some good things on Wednesday.”
Against Richfield Friday, Kennedy won by a large margin but Vavrosky said the points given up were of the ugly variety.
“The thing that is frustrating to me is that we’ve been over-sprawling three times over the last two weeks and [Saturday] we get sprawled out here once,” Vavrosky said. “We don’t understand we need to counter [attack] something before trying [the next move]. We’ve been doing it for so long and they aren’t jumping on board.”
Jeans added: “Wrestling is constant motion and we have guys get into a move and all of a sudden stop and don’t get the points they could’ve. It’s a process and the guys are slowly learning.”
Owatonna opened the meet with a 65-6 win over Kennedy including Grams at 170 and Kai Lorrick (220). Lorrick returned to the mat for the first time since the Bi-State and two of his matches were against far less experienced wrestlers than his five years with Kennedy.
“To have Kai get that pin and wrestle the way we know he can is huge for the team,” Jeans said. “If he gets pinned, who knows what happens at heavyweight. Big confidence.”
Anticipating matchup adjustments at sections, Vavrosky had an extra wrestler weigh low to be able to match-up better with Reineccius and Grams.
“Billy went up to 170 twice [Saturday] and had very nice matches,” he said. “We’ve got three teams with really good 160 pounders and now we have an option to move Billy to 170 and do matchups.”
Kennedy faced rival Richfield on Friday.
Saturday’s eight-team tournament was once again a loaded field with top-ranked in Class AA Simley, Class 3A powers Owatonna, Hastings, Champlin Park and Class A power Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Simley claimed the Arens Classic title by a 54-19 final, third place went to Zumbrota-Mazeppa with a 44-16 win over Hastings and Eagan topped Minneapolis Washburn 48-12 for seventh place.
