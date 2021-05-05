Kennedy placed third at a Metro West Conference quadrangular meet at Chanhassen High School April 23.
The Eagles have a young team with sophomores at the top of the standings, including Rachel Lansdale and Siri Anderson the top throwers on the team. Lansdale was second in the discus with a throw of 61-2, while Anderson was third going 60-7. Anderson was third in the shot put, going 22-1, and Lansdale was 17-2 to place fifth.
Sophomore Ashiyah Jellison and freshman Evelyn Oliver are the top hurdlers this spring. Jellison won the 100 hurdles in 20.00 ahead of Oliver’s runner-up time of 20.85. In the 300 hurdles, Jellison was second in 59.85 and Oliver was third in 1:04.38. Senior Binta Komma was fourth in the 300 in 1:09.20 and sixth in the 100 hurdles in 22.78.
The distance crew had three runners in the top-9 at the 1,600 run led by sophomore Maisie Pederson with a third-place time of 5:54.51, freshman Madeline Gray was seventh in 6:18.45 and senior Brayden Hill was ninth in 6:27.50.
Sophomore Kay’ari Greene was 19th in the 100 in 15.84 followed by classmate Sarah Adah who was 24th in 16.38. Freshman Hannah Poeschl was 29th in the 200 and 31st in the 100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.