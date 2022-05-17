Kennedy girls lacrosse improved to 6-4 by scoring a season-high 21 goals in a 21-15 win over Visitation Thursday, May 12 on the turf at Kennedy High School.
A fast pace from the start never relented as Kennedy senior and Athena Award recipient Susie Monson scored a game-high nine goals and added two assists for an 11-point output. Junior Kaysawn Carlson added 6 goals as they kept attacking the Blazers’ goal with quick-strike ball movement and plays designed to get the shooter open in front of the goal.
Freshman Nora LeBlanc added two goals as did senior Alexia Munoz Rosales who also collected an assist. Senior Sarah Conzemius and freshman Sohee Such each added a goal while sophomore goalie Eva Karjalahti made four saves.
Scoring in bunches has not been an issue for the Eagles who hit the 20-point mark for a third time on May 12 and ended a two-game losing skid in the process.
Chaska held on for a 12-11 win over the visiting Eagles on May 10 after Chanhassen kept its unbeaten streak alive in a 17-7 win at Kennedy on May 9.
Monson and Carlson are the clear scoring leaders for the Eagles with 88 and 47 points, respectively through 10 games. Monson has 73 goals and Carlson has 32 goals. They share the team assists lead at 15.
Kennedy has six scorers with double-digit points, following Monson and Carlson. LeBlanc has 23 points on 18 goals, Conzemius has 18 points on 12 goals, Munoz Rosales has 14 points on eight goals and Such has 10 points on six goals.
Kennedy travels to Orono May 24 and wraps up the conference and regular season at home against New Prague at 6 p.m. May 26.
