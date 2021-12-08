Burchette is averaging more than 20 points per game

Kennedy girls basketball is off to a 3-1 start following a 62-48 win at Richfield Dec. 3. 

Ashlee Burchette
Kennedy junior Ashlee Burchette (ball) shared a team-high 13 points with Daviayna Singleton-Buchannan during their 62-48 win over Richfield Dec. 3.

Eagles coach Quintin Johnson still isn’t satisfied in various aspects of the game but overall, he’ll take a 3-1 start to the new season.

“It’s early, we’re trying some things on the press break and we got some easy buckets tonight so I can’t complain too much,” he said. From a coaching standpoint looking to the future, the Eagles face a tough schedule ready to test all aspects of their game with an increasingly experienced lineup that has gone through some lean times over the last two seasons.

Amayah Grindeland
Richfield's Amayah Grindeland was finding her way to the basket before a knee injury in the opening half relegated her to the bench for the rest of the contest. Grindeland finished with seven points.

“They’ve taken some butt whoopings over the years and now with other teams losing players, they are seasoned and ready,” Johnson said. “It’s early, we’ll be better as we get going here.”

The Eagles came into the growing rivalry at Richfield High School off a 73-39 win over Minneapolis Patrick Henry in the Dec. 1 home opener.

Junior Ashlee Burchette is averaging more than 20 points through Dec. 1 as she led the way against Henry with 21 points. Seven different Kennedy players scored at least seven points. Sophomores Daviyana Singleton-Buchanan and Mya Green each had nine points while senior Nariah Dismukes had eight points. Sophomore Hailey Williams senior Samara Buchanan and freshman Macie Miller each had seven points.

Johnson noted the team’s fortitude to come back after losing the season-opener to Park Center, a winnable game in his opinion, to take care of a retooling Farmington squad the next day in a 52-42 win at the Pat Patterson Thanksgiving Tournament at Hamline Nov. 26-27.

“In my opinion, they came back and beat a better Farmington team and Park Center and then to get the game against Henry and this one now, the girls are winning now,” he said. “They haven’t won in a couple years as far as that is concerned and our motto is ‘Winning or Learning’ and if you aren’t learning then what is the point?”

Against Richfield, Kennedy continued to refine the collective shots but it is the hustle plays, generating points in transition that will be key. 

“Everybody thinks we play a 3-2 on defense but it morphs every time the ball is passed so you play your spots in more of a zone where we designate where the ball can go and put a person there,” Johnson said. “We’re still trying to get that but we got a lot of steals tonight.”

He likes the hustle in the team, “because that can carry you if the shots aren’t falling. Once the easy buckets go in, a couple jump shots will fall,” he said, pointing to Burchette scoring in transition late in the first half and Green adding jump shots to extend the lead before halftime.

As far as the rivalry with Richfield, Johnson noted it will be even more important to pull out a win when conference standings are in play.

“We’ll play them twice next year and Jefferson non-conference so this is really our rivalry, how we look at it,” Johnson said, as the Eagles will join Richfield and Holy Angels in the Tri-Metro Conference starting in 2022-23.

 

(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Kennedy junior guard Ashlee Burchette, middle, pushes the ball up the floor against Richfield freshman Desi Chappell during the Dec. 3 game played at Richfield High School. Kennedy won the meeting 62-48.

 

Schedule

7 p.m. game unless noted

Nov. 26 vs Park Center (Hamline)

Nov. 27 vs. Farmington (Hamline)

Dec. 1 vs. Mpls Henry

Dec. 3 at Richfield

Dec. 9 at Jordan

Dec. 10 at Mpls North

Dec. 15 vs. Mound Westonka 

Dec. 17 at Orono

Dec. 29 vs. Rochester Century (Mayo Civic Center) 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 30 TBD (Mayo Civic Center)

Jan. 4 vs. St. Louis Park

Jan. 7 at Waconia

Jan. 11 vs. Cooper

Jan. 13 at Chanhassen

Jan. 18 vs. Chaska

Jan. 20 at Jefferson

Jan. 25 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Jan. 28 at New Prague

Jan. 31 vs. Orono

Feb. 3 at St. Louis Park

Feb. 8 vs. Waconia

Feb. 10 at Cooper

Feb. 15 vs. Chanhassen

Feb. 22 vs. Jefferson

Feb. 25 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s

