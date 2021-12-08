Burchette is averaging more than 20 points per game
Kennedy girls basketball is off to a 3-1 start following a 62-48 win at Richfield Dec. 3.
Eagles coach Quintin Johnson still isn’t satisfied in various aspects of the game but overall, he’ll take a 3-1 start to the new season.
“It’s early, we’re trying some things on the press break and we got some easy buckets tonight so I can’t complain too much,” he said. From a coaching standpoint looking to the future, the Eagles face a tough schedule ready to test all aspects of their game with an increasingly experienced lineup that has gone through some lean times over the last two seasons.
“They’ve taken some butt whoopings over the years and now with other teams losing players, they are seasoned and ready,” Johnson said. “It’s early, we’ll be better as we get going here.”
The Eagles came into the growing rivalry at Richfield High School off a 73-39 win over Minneapolis Patrick Henry in the Dec. 1 home opener.
Junior Ashlee Burchette is averaging more than 20 points through Dec. 1 as she led the way against Henry with 21 points. Seven different Kennedy players scored at least seven points. Sophomores Daviyana Singleton-Buchanan and Mya Green each had nine points while senior Nariah Dismukes had eight points. Sophomore Hailey Williams senior Samara Buchanan and freshman Macie Miller each had seven points.
Johnson noted the team’s fortitude to come back after losing the season-opener to Park Center, a winnable game in his opinion, to take care of a retooling Farmington squad the next day in a 52-42 win at the Pat Patterson Thanksgiving Tournament at Hamline Nov. 26-27.
“In my opinion, they came back and beat a better Farmington team and Park Center and then to get the game against Henry and this one now, the girls are winning now,” he said. “They haven’t won in a couple years as far as that is concerned and our motto is ‘Winning or Learning’ and if you aren’t learning then what is the point?”
Against Richfield, Kennedy continued to refine the collective shots but it is the hustle plays, generating points in transition that will be key.
“Everybody thinks we play a 3-2 on defense but it morphs every time the ball is passed so you play your spots in more of a zone where we designate where the ball can go and put a person there,” Johnson said. “We’re still trying to get that but we got a lot of steals tonight.”
He likes the hustle in the team, “because that can carry you if the shots aren’t falling. Once the easy buckets go in, a couple jump shots will fall,” he said, pointing to Burchette scoring in transition late in the first half and Green adding jump shots to extend the lead before halftime.
As far as the rivalry with Richfield, Johnson noted it will be even more important to pull out a win when conference standings are in play.
“We’ll play them twice next year and Jefferson non-conference so this is really our rivalry, how we look at it,” Johnson said, as the Eagles will join Richfield and Holy Angels in the Tri-Metro Conference starting in 2022-23.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Kennedy junior guard Ashlee Burchette, middle, pushes the ball up the floor against Richfield freshman Desi Chappell during the Dec. 3 game played at Richfield High School. Kennedy won the meeting 62-48.
Schedule
7 p.m. game unless noted
Nov. 26 vs Park Center (Hamline)
Nov. 27 vs. Farmington (Hamline)
Dec. 1 vs. Mpls Henry
Dec. 3 at Richfield
Dec. 9 at Jordan
Dec. 10 at Mpls North
Dec. 15 vs. Mound Westonka
Dec. 17 at Orono
Dec. 29 vs. Rochester Century (Mayo Civic Center) 11:30 a.m.
Dec. 30 TBD (Mayo Civic Center)
Jan. 4 vs. St. Louis Park
Jan. 7 at Waconia
Jan. 11 vs. Cooper
Jan. 13 at Chanhassen
Jan. 18 vs. Chaska
Jan. 20 at Jefferson
Jan. 25 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Jan. 28 at New Prague
Jan. 31 vs. Orono
Feb. 3 at St. Louis Park
Feb. 8 vs. Waconia
Feb. 10 at Cooper
Feb. 15 vs. Chanhassen
Feb. 22 vs. Jefferson
Feb. 25 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.