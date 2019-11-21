New coach moves program in the right direction for the future
A new era for Kennedy football began this fall under the capable hands of new head coach Kedrick Williams.
Williams is a familiar face around Kennedy as he served as an assistant football and girls basketball coach before taking over the football program when Jon Anderson resigned after his first school year as activities director.
Under Williams the Eagles posted a 2-7 record, including an emotional 41-28 win at Richfield – a school Williams is quite familiar with having lived in the community. His children also graduated from Richfield High School.
The second win of the season couldn’t have come at a bigger time, with a homecoming victory for the first time in eight seasons by way of a 29-21 final score against Providence Academy Oct. 4.
The two wins match the total from 2014 as the Eagles won three combined games from 2015-18.
A few Kennedy players earned individual accolades including senior Jake Husting who was named the Twin Cities District Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Husting was a linebacker/defensive end to help the Eagles in addition to his capable ability to catch and block like a tight end for the offense.
Last season, Koffi Gbekle was named the Sub-District Defensive Lineman of the Year as a defensive tackle. He went to impress scouts at the All-Star Series practices and game is a redshirt freshman at Northern State this season. At 6-foot-4, 275-pounds, he had 29 tackles and nine sacks in only his second year of varsity football as a senior in 2018.
Senior running back Theo Simmons ran for over 1,000 yards to garner All-District honors and freshman Marquez Monroe’s speed and ability to perform on both sides of the ball helped him earn All-District honors.
Sections
Kennedy drew Park of Cottage Grove to start play in Section 3-5A on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The frigid evening showed what Kennedy has been doing all season, playing with pride and effort to the final whistle in a 27-12 loss.
The Wolfpack led 14-0 going into the fourth quarter as Kennedy quarterback Avante Monroe orchestrated two touchdown drives to make it a two-point game, trailing 14-12 late.
Park quarterback Jake Kuemmel completed two touchdown passes to Nathan Hadler, late in the first quarter then again late in the third quarter to build the 14-0 lead.
Monroe found none other than Husting on a 22-yard score. Then Monroe ran the ball in from 15-yards out to make it a 14-12 lead with 2:08 to play.
Two defensive touchdowns by the Wolfpack put the game away. A 48-yard fumble return before a 67-yard interception return for touchdowns made it appear to be a more one-sided victory than it was on the cold east metro field.
To have the ball inside the Wolfpack red zone, threatening to score on the road with the season on the line, Williams liked the heart the team showed to get back into the game, despite the outcome.
“The fight to be in it, that’s very different,” Williams said. “You heard from a lot of the parents that they could see the turnaround this year, they are excited about the years to come with Avante Monroe, the other freshmen coming in and the other talent we have coming up. What it’s really about is getting out to the community to get those eighth-graders out to get that next generation of Kennedy Eagles into the program.”
Another positive was that some of that next class to play football at Kennedy were part of the Bloomington’s eighth-grade football team to win the South Suburban Youth Football League’s eighth grade, tier 1 bracket over Eastview in a game played at Lakeville South High School Oct. 12.
“That’s huge and hopefully some of those kids choose Kennedy next year and that’s what it is, going out to the middle schools and selling our school both academically and athletically,” Williams said.
While the Kennedy head coach said he’s talked with Jefferson head coach Tim Carlson about what has worked or hasn’t worked to get more kids out for football, he wants to do something different, “to put my stamp on it. We’ve got to do more camps, more open invitations.”
Williams is working with the booster club on an Eighth Grade Night Out in February, to invite the prospective freshmen class for a tour of the school and activity center to show them what Kennedy High School can offer. “Do some fun games and activities to get all the kids in, make it more than just athletics,” Williams said. Over the years, he’s learned that if the parents are excited about the opportunities at Kennedy, it makes it a lot easier for the students to have a successful high school career at Kennedy High School.
“It’s more than just athletics,” he said. “And if we make it a program, the kids will follow it.”
The football program increased participation to 78 kids this year and excitement seems to be on the upswing behind the enthusiasm and energy generated by Williams and his staff, with the support of the administration and student body.
Williams said the goal for the 2020 program is to have 85 ninth-12th graders come out in August.
“One thing I am very proud of was how we fought back in every single home game in the second half,” he said of the stepping blocks to build up the program. “Protect Eastside Pride was our motto this year and kids learned. The two victories we got were hard-fought against our rivals [at Richfield] and then to win homecoming for the first time in eight years is nice. To have that kind of momentum and success shows that we have the program going in the right direction.”
Ending the season on the road with the ball deep in the opponent red zone, down by two points with under a minute to go is another positive sign. Now the goal is to host a first-round section game next season. Kennedy wasn’t far off as Park Cottage Grove won three games to earn the right to host the first-round game.
Williams pointed out Husting’s positive impact he made on the defense as a defensive end/linebacker to finish with 7.5-8 sacks on the season. Senior running back Theo Simmons ran for over 1,000 yards and Monroe ran for over 500 yards, splitting his time on offense between quarterback and running back/receiver.
“There were a lot of highlights and over the last two weeks our passing game really came alive and moved the ball a little bit so I’m proud about that,” Williams said.
It wasn’t anything overly revolutionary to the approach as it was the repetition to get the point across to the players of what to do to make the difference.
“It can take five-six games to bring in something new,” Williams said. “And what I said to them back in June and August was that [the turnaround] isn’t going to happen overnight, it’s a year-by-year thing, adjusting to my philosophy takes time.”
One voice Williams appreciated at halftime was that of longtime assistant coach Chuck Vavrosky, who shared a few thoughts with the team.
The legendary wrestling coach knew how to get the most out of the team for the second half, no matter how the game started.
“Vav was so instrumental this year,” Williams said. “One game that stood out was the Providence game where we changed some things up at halftime off his suggestions and came back and won that game. The same thing against Washburn, we changed some things to slow them down and against Park, he made some suggestions that worked against their pull-blocking schemes.”
