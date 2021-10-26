Fourth win equals most since 2007
Kennedy (4-4) honored its senior class on senior night at Bloomington Stadium by shutting out Minneapolis Patrick Henry 39-0 Oct. 20.
Already capturing a share of the Twin Cities Silver Sub-District, the Eagles didn’t waste any time jumping to a lead as Saide Alassani scored on the third offensive play of the game from 38 yards out. He missed the previous two games with an injury. The opening drive spanned 54 yards in only 48 seconds. Senior quarterback Zach Zesch also returned under center after missing the previous week.
Senior Le-Anthony Wright-Ponder recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff return to give the Eagles the ball on the Patriots’ side of the 50-yard line.
After both teams were held to punts, the Patriots’ punt lost yards, dealing with rain and wind. Wright-Ponder was the only player around the ball as it took a Kennedy roll. Realizing it was a live ball, he did a scoop-and-score from 27-yards out to take a 13-0 lead.
Kennedy began the second quarter with junior Marques Monroe running through the Patriots’ defense for an 87-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the second quarter. Rayzjon Walker successfully scored on the 2-point conversion to build a 21-0 lead.
Senior linebacker Roman Hauch came up with a big third-down tackle for loss to force another Patrick Henry punt.
Elijah Smith set up the next Kennedy touchdown with a big 43-yard gain down the Eagles sideline to set up a fourth touchdown of the opening half.
Zesch rolled to his left and found Walker with a 4-yard touchdown to make it 27-0 with 3:27 to go in the half. Kennedy missed the 2-point throw.
The second half began with another Kennedy touchdown drive thanks to big runs by Alassani and Hauch. It was a 14-yard touchdown run by Hauch as he dragged the last defender before falling inside the front pylon to make it a 33-0 game.
Zesch hooked up with a classmate and tight end Luke Dosan on a 41-yard touchdown in Dosan’s third football game of the season in the final seconds of the third quarter to make it a 39-0 lead.
The Eagles ran for 295 yards as a team including 90 yards from Alassani and 56 yards from Hauch.
Zesch completed 3-of-6 passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Monroe added 11 tackles as a safety as defensive end Chris Martin had two sacks
Holy Angels’ wild finish
Holy Angels (6-2) was already ahead 27-26 in the final minutes of Wednesday’s game at Waconia when the Stars used a squib kick instead of the traditional kickoff to perhaps create a turnover to control the ball as the clock wound down.
Waconia, needing to make something happen, began lateraling the ball to one another inside its own red zone, eventually fumbling the ball into the end zone where Terrance Roberts, Jr. picked the loose ball up for the most unlikely of touchdowns in a 33-26 win.
Stars senior Emmett Johnson added four touchdowns and 229 yards rushing to go along with a team-high eight tackles (five solos).
In eight regular-season games, Johnson ran for 1,795 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. As a member of the secondary, he had 55 tackles (38 solos), 9 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception.
Waconia’s standout junior running back Max McEnelly ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns against the Stars to give him 1,213 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. He surpassed the 200-yard mark for the third time in four games, the outlier was an 88-yard performance in a 27-0 loss to Chanhassen.
Richfield
Richfield (4-4) scored at least 35 points for the fifth time this season as the Spartans wrapped up the regular season with a 35-20 win over Breck (4-4) at McKnight Stadium on Wednesday.
Richfield senior quarterback Mitchell January threw for three touchdowns in the second quarter alone to go from a 14-0 deficit after the first quarter to a 21-14 lead by halftime. January found Trevon Cunningham on touchdown throws of 23 and 11 yards and took the lead for good on a 46-yard touchdown catch by Henry Schaefer.
January wasn’t done with the big second quarter as he ran it in on a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter to take a 28-14 lead and returned a kickoff after Brek narrowed the lead to 28-20 with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Spartans began Section 5AAAA play by hosting Benilde-St. Margaret’s (1-7) on Tuesday, Oct. 26, after this edition went to press.
Jefferson
Jefferson closed out the regular season with a 49-0 loss at Chanhassen (6-2) Oct. 20. The Jaguars (1-7) host Apple Valley (1-7) in the Section 3AAAAA quarterfinals at Bloomington Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 26 in the first of two section football games that evening, after this edition went to press. Kennedy will host Two Rivers (0-8) in another Section 3AAAAA quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson won the Week 3 meeting at Bloomington Stadium 21-20 thanks to a pair of touchdown runs by Aedan Bertrand plus a 53-yard touchdown run by quarterback Robbie Traylor in the opening quarter.
The winner of the Jefferson/Apple Valley game will face No. 1 seed St. Thomas Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The winner of the Kennedy/Two Rivers game will travel to Hastings for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 30. Winners of the two semifinals will meet on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the high seed for the section title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.