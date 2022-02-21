Three Kennedy girls mark inaugural section meet at Sartell
A week after finishing runner-up to Totino-Grace (66-18) in the Section 5AA team tournament, Kennedy will host the Section 5AA individual tournament Feb. 26.
Kennedy was the No. 2 seed behind top-seeded Totino-Grace, which won a 19th section team title. Kennedy’s team points came form Alex Olvera pinning Gherig Burns in the first period of their 152-pound match. Bellagio Bradley pinned Subi Bakeli at 182 pounds and Jason Orre pinned Rafael Montejo-Cortez at 220 pounds.
Kennedy scored a 45-36 win over Minneapolis South in the semifinals with a 24-0 lead, earning three forfeit wins. Jalen Robbs pinned his opponent at 120 pounds and Tony Zhao added a 13-12 decision at 132 pounds to sustain the shutout into a fifth match. Despite being pinned from 170-220 pounds, Kennedy’s Antonio Torres earned a pin at heavyweight with five seconds left in the match for the final score.
Kennedy downed Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the quarterfinals 48-27, opening with an Andres Franco pin of Jacob Redden at 106 pounds, 51 seconds into the match. Tristan Athey (145 pounds, win by fall) and Olvera (152, win by 13-7 decision) added wins to the total. Bradley picked up a 4-0 decision over BSM’s Ernest Kinanga at 182 pounds. Demarcus Tinsley Jr. came up short against BSM’s Andrew Brazil by a 4-3 decision at 195 pounds. Orre picked up the fourth forfeit win for the Eagles before Torres closed out the match with a pin at 285 pounds.
Richfield opened with a 45-30 win over Cooper highlighted by heavyweight Joey Thompson winning a 6-3 decision over Taten Shroyer.
In the quarterfinals, Richfield fell to Minneapolis South 57-18. Thompson scored a pin in 35 seconds.
Girls section
To determine the first state girls wrestling field, two section meets were held at the same time as the team section meets took place with Section 5-8 at Sartell High School, while Sections 1-4 wrestled at Hastings High School.
Kennedy had three wrestlers in the field, including Kylie Beaugard at 138 pounds, Kelsey Cruz Rojas at 145 pounds and Stephanie Carrillo Duran at 114 pounds.
Beaugard pinned Eden Prairie’s Ray Colford in 5:28 to win her fifth match of the season. She went on to lose the next two matches against Bemidji’s Jadyn Kelly in the first-place match and Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madelyn Gallant in the second place match.
Cruz Rojas recovered from a semifinal loss to Bemidji’s Elizabeth Oster by a 10-6 decision with a pair of pins over Mora’s Annabel McGriff in the consolation semifinals before pinning Mahnomen’s November Nelson in the third-place bout to close out the season with a 7-15 record.
Carillo Duran won her consolation round 2 by an injury default after opening with a tech fall loss to Aitkin’s Madelyn Strohmayer who is heading to state with a 25-2 record. Minnetonka’s Emma Seper topped Carrillo Duran in the final consolation match by fall.
