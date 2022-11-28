Young lineup shows heart, determination to improve from the start for coach Quintin Johnson
Kennedy girls basketball coach Quintin Johnson said it was fun to get back on the court not only to mark another season at the helm of the Eagles program but also to see what is possible with an inexperienced group.
Kennedy took part in the Pat Paterson Thanksgiving Tournament Nov. 25-26 at Hamline’s Hutton Arena.
“To be honest with you I had a lot of fun today with how these girls stepped up, not used to playing in their roles in a good tournament like this in a great venue,” Johnson said after a 49-28 loss to St. Paul Como Park. Kennedy brought the lead within 10 points during the second half before the Cougars pulled away down the stretch. “I’m very satisfied with what they did, especially their defense early on, we mixed up some things between man and zone.”
Johnson anticipates scoring to be an issue as the team refines the rotation and various roles on the floor after three starters will not be back with the program.
The void creates opportunities for more multi-sport students to shine on the basketball court.
“We have some good kids who I feel are up for the challenge,” Johnson said.
Among them are sophomore guard Macie Miller (who also plays soccer and lacrosse), juniors Kayla Schletty and Sohee Such (swimming) and Allie Sheehan (softball).
Miller had 11 points in a 49-28 loss to St. Paul Como Park in the tourney-opener Friday morning before adding eight points in a 63-25 loss to White Bear Lake Saturday. Junior Hailey Williams had nine points in each game.
Johnson said they will need to find another consistent scoring option in addition to Miller to help defer some of the pressure as she continues to learn the game as a sophomore.
“We’re so young all of a sudden, I have to try and get them ready to spell her for at least a few minutes,” he said.
Miller said her first game as a varsity starter was stressful, but she was up to the challenge.
“I have to get used to all of the pressure across the court, playing fast,” Miller said as her older sister Tori Miller was known for her toughness on the soccer field and basketball court before graduating in 2019.
Before the season he was asked how good he thinks this group can be this season and he honestly doesn’t know. “They practice very well, are smart and ask a lot of questions which is something I’m not used to because the girls who are more athletic tend to focus on the physical part of the game and these girls are really into the mental part of the game which will only help them get better,” he said.
Kennedy has junior Loni Harris as the primary post.
“As we get her stronger and develop our conditioning and get a few more coming off the bench, I think she is going to be a force in there,” the coach said. “These are all girls now who are all of a sudden the leaders of the team along with Hailey Williams and have adjusted that quick. I’m proud of them.”
Harris said the bond among the teammates is real after playing together for quite some time. “It helps knowing who plays what [position] and where they are going to be instead of trying to figure it out,” Harris said who is helping the less-experienced teammates find their spot on the floor.
Johnson said another key trait to build on is a bond among them as friends. “Kayla’s another pressed into action along with Marissa Oritz as our regular starter,” he said after two weeks of practices. “They are a together-group who like learning, they are eager and don’t whine and that’s credit to the parents because usually if you whine at home you whine on the court and we don’t see that.”
One way to get over the inexperience is through simplified drills at practice to get the fundamentals down so they can build up what they can handle both as the season progresses and games begin to pile up into January and February.
Kennedy faces Hill-Murray at Hopkins’ Tip-Off Classic on Friday, Dec. 2 with a 5 p.m. start.
Kennedy’s home opener is set for Tuesday, Dec. 6 against Visitation in a game that also serves as the Tri-Metro Conference opener at 7 p.m. The Eagles welcome Jordan two nights later, Dec. 8 with a same 7 p.m. tip.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.