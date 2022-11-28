Macie Miller dribble
Kennedy sophomore guard Macie Miller, right, looks for room to run up the floor at Hamline’s Hutton Arena during the Nov. 25 season-opener against St. Paul Como Park. The Eagles opened the 22nd annual Pat Paterson Thanksgiving Tournament with a 49-28 loss to Como Park before falling to White Bear Lake the next day 63-25.

 (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Young lineup shows heart, determination to improve from the start for coach Quintin Johnson 

Kennedy girls basketball coach Quintin Johnson said it was fun to get back on the court not only to mark another season at the helm of the Eagles program but also to see what is possible with an inexperienced group.

Allie Sheehan, Loni Harris

Kennedy teammates Allie Sheehan, second from left, and Loni Harris, second from right, converge on a loose ball during the second half of the contest against St. Paul Como Park at Hamline University Nov. 25.
Macie Miller drive
Loni Harris
Kennedy junior Loni Harris drives the lane during the first half of the Nov. 25 season-opening game against St. Paul Como Park, losing 49-28. The Eagles took part in the 22nd annual Pat Paterson Thanksgiving Tournament at Hamline University.
Marissa Ortiz
Marissa Ortiz
Allie Sheehan
Kennedy's Allie Sheehan brings the ball up the court against St. Paul Como Park during the Pat Paterson Thanksgiving Tournament played at Hutton Arena on the Hamline University campus Nov. 25.

