Monroe runs for two touchdowns, Alassani goes 97-yards for fumble recovery TD 

Kennedy football celebrated homecoming in style with a 33-6 win over Minneapolis Southwest under a picturesque Saturday afternoon at Bloomington Stadium.

Saide Alassani touchdown
Kennedy senior Saide Alassani, left, runs along the Eagles sideline on a 97-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday at Bloomington Stadium.
Kennedy student section
The Kennedy student section had plenty to cheer about as their team improved to 4-1 on the season with three regular season games left. 
Imade Ogbebor tackle
Kennedy defensive end Imade Ogbebor (45) makes a tackle in the first half against Minneapolis Southwest Saturday.
Kennedy defense
Kennedy’s Enoch Dablaka (6) leads the pursuit of a Southwest ball carrier during Saturday’s game.
Allen Conteh
Kennedy kicker Allen Conteh was busy on Saturday afternoon during the Eagles 33-6 win over Minneapolis Southwest.

