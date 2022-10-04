Monroe runs for two touchdowns, Alassani goes 97-yards for fumble recovery TD
Kennedy football celebrated homecoming in style with a 33-6 win over Minneapolis Southwest under a picturesque Saturday afternoon at Bloomington Stadium.
The festive atmosphere helped cap off an emotional week after the previous Friday’s game at Richfield High School ended in gunfire at Spartan Stadium.
With plenty of support, the football program charged onto the grass behind coach Kendrick Williams before senior captain Marques Monroe led the team through the Eagles banner.
“We talked about [the shooting] and how to center our emotions and how to play with emotion, but not too much emotion, to make that the storyline of the day,” Williams said. “And really, it’s about moving past it because that game is behind us and now we’re on to playing downtown at my favorite stadium at DeLaSalle, on the [Nicolet] island. We’re going to the island.”
Offensive miscues in the early moments kept the score from getting out of hand early before Monroe responded to a coach’s urging before the snap, “Just go, Marques!” with a 66-yard touchdown on a rare rushing attempt. The senior broke to his left before turning it up the Kennedy sideline for an emphatic score coming less than seven minutes into the game.
The plan from Williams was to run several offensive plays to figure out what defense Southwest was using before exploiting the weaknesses.
“Once we figured it out, we did a good job of running the ball with our running backs,” Williams said. “And that just shows how this team has matured to be patient and allow things to open up. Trust us, we have three running backs and the world is finding that out.”
Turnovers and failed conversions in the opening minutes forced the coaching staff to take the ball out of Johnson’s hands and into the veteran playmakers as much as possible, helping the sophomore continue to grow and learn in his role.
“As he grows, we will get better with it,” Williams said of Johnson. “It’s management of the game.”
Kennedy broke the game wide open with three more touchdowns to lead 27-0 at halftime.
Monroe and classmate Rayzjon Walker help anchor one of the top defensive backfields in the state from their spots as safety.
The pair made big plays on both sides of the ball.
Walker made an excellent play to catch then run on an 11-yard inside slant pass from sophomore quarterback Malik Johnson set up by a swing pass to senior Tajon Pearson, who worked his way into the red zone.
Southwest appeared to be well on its way to getting on the scoreboard on the next offensive possession working the ball inside the 5-yard line before Kennedy senior Saide Alassani emerged from a pile of players with the football on what was called a 97-yard fumble recover for a touchdown.
Alassani, one of the strongest and fastest Eagles on the field, found the ball carrier, ripped the football from his arms, circled from his left across the field before outracing the Lakers to the end zone in front of the Kennedy sideline, with 3:29 before halftime.
Monroe and junior Ja’shaun Bostic helped escort Alassani to the end zone and really fire up the Blue and Gold faithful.
“That was our first defensive touchdown and for us to be considered dominant and fear our defense we had to score on defense,” Williams said as the unit had two takeaways after creating four turnovers against Richfield.
Jaquari Heidt added a 5-yard touchdown just before halftime, set up by a tremendous catch in coverage by Antonio Wendtland.
The focus of the season half was to continue to frustrate the Lakers’ offense and keep the momentum going. Southwest’s Andrew Fazio set up the 1-yard touchdown run with a spectacular catch, getting one foot in bounds.
Monroe added one more touchdown this time from 24-yards out with 8 minutes left on the clock to give him four touchdowns over the last two weeks. He ran the ball for 105 yards on five carries against Richfield scoring twice in just over three quarters of play.
With unseasonably warm conditions, the coaches emphasized hydration all week to help prevent cramping. “Just being on it, mindful of it about how you treat your body,” Williams said.
