Kennedy and Richfield battle it out in Section 2A at Richfield Middle School
Kennedy boys swimming and diving posted its top Section 2A performance in seven seasons as each section swimmer posted a season-best result.
“Consider we’re in a global pandemic, shutdown in November and December. I am very proud of this group,” Eagles coach Todd Walsh wrote in a post on Twitter after the meet concluded on Saturday at Richfield Middle School.
Kennedy scored 120 points to place sixth, seven points behind fifth-place Richfield/Holy Angels and 161.5 points behind fourth-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Among the successes for Kennedy was the performance of freshman diver Sam Gardner, who qualified for state with a third-place finish.
He scored a 310.45 to place third in the 1-meter dive. Gardner was less than 44 points behind Breck/Blake freshman Colin Craig and just under 35 points behind runner-up Orono junior Nick Fogle.
Sophomore Tyler Kauffman tied Delano junior Kaden Georges for ninth place in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.05.
Kennedy junior Caden Nicholson was 15th in the 200 free in 2:03.11 and 15th in the 500 free in 5:42.67, trailing only senior Kyle Schletty, who was 14th in 5:38.57.
Senior Sam Firnhaber was 11th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.63 and 14th in the 200 individual medley in 2:20.76.
Kauffman and freshman Sam Nicholson placed 11th (23.10) and 14th (24.77), respectively in the 50 free.
In the 100 back senior Nathaniel Schueller was eighth in 59.01 and Junior Jorge Estutia-Cardenas was 15th in 1:03.89.
In the relays, the 400 free team of Schueller, Escutia-Cardenas, Schletty and Kauffman placed fifth in 3:44.95. In the 200 free relay Kennedy’s Jaden Grace, Sam Nicholson, Caden Nicholson and Schletty placed fifth in 1:43.94. The Eagles began the meet with the 200 medley relay disqualification after coming in with a 1:53.67 seed time with Schueller, Firnhaber, Escutia-Cardenas and Kauffman.
Richfield/Holy Angels
Junior Jude DeVries was 11th in the 200 free in 1:55.60.
Senior sprinter Caleb Wilson was ninth in the 50 free in 23.04, lowing his seed time by more than a full second, just missing the state meet cut time of 22.57. Junior Ezekiel Gorshe was 13th in 24.59. Gorshe was 16th in the 100 free in 55.31.
Wilson also placed seventh in the 100 back in 58.59, missing the state cut time of 56.62 as the top six swimmers advanced. DeVries was ninth in 59.74.
In the 100 fly two Richfield juniors added team points with Andrew Toensing finishing 13th in 1:03.49 and Maurico Vergara 15th in 1:04.40.
Senior Thomas Lennon shaved 37 seconds off his 500 free seed time to place 17th in 5:48.12.
In the relays, Richfield opened the meet with a fifth-place finish in the 200 medley in 1:50.29 with DeVries, Wilson, Toensing and Gorshe. The 200 free relay of Toensing, senior Jamison Taylor, sophomore Chris Yuh and Vergara was sixth in 1:44.14.
The Spartans ended the meet with a sixth-place finish in the 400 free in 3:49.45 with the team of Gorshe, Vergara, Wilson and DeVries.
State
The boys swimming and diving state tournament is set for March 18-20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus. Spectators and media are not allowed in the venue due to COVID-19 protocols and all events will be finals only.
Thursday is reserved for diving with Class AA at noon and Class A at 6 p.m.
Friday is when Class AA will compete with sections 1, 3, 5 and 7 at noon followed by Section 2, 4, 6 and 8 at 6 p.m.
Class A will follow the same process on Saturday with Sections 1, 3 and 5 at noon followed by Sections 2, 4 and 6 at 6 p.m.
