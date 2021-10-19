Smith interception, Monroe fumble recovery provide positive signs in first shutout loss of the season
Without quarterback Zach Zesch, Kennedy’s offense sputtered in a 28-0 loss at SMB (St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake) on Oct. 15.
The Wolfpack only led 7-0 at halftime as the Kennedy defense played well enough to send the visitors into the break with a bigger lead than seven points.
Kennedy’s offensive production dried up over the last two games, scoring one touchdown in losses to DeLaSalle and SMB after a 30-23 win over previously unbeaten Minneapolis Southwest on Oct. 1.
Wolfpack loss
Eagles junior Marques Monroe recovered a fumble close to the Kennedy goal line in the opening quarter and junior Elijah Smith intercepted an SMB pass again at the Eagles goal line, returning the ball to the 30-yard line in the second quarter.
SMB missed a field goal on the opening possession before running back Sanjay Redd scored on the 1-yard touchdown plunge early in the second quarter for the lone points of the half. Redd would go on to rush for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
After Smith’s interception, a facemask penalty moved the ball into SMB territory, on the 47-yard line, for the first time of the game. Smith also broke up a touchdown pass in the end zone on the opening drive of the game before SMB missed a field goal.
The Wolfpack defense made it tough to move the ball on the ground as the Eagles ran 33 times for 52 yards.
As time expired on the first half, Walker threw a beautiful 40-yard pass that reached inside the SMB 5-yard line but the pass was intercepted.
Walker was the starting quarterback for the Eagles (3-4), completing one pass and rushing for 14 yards on 14 carries. He had a game-high 17-yard run.
An SMB onside kick to start the second half squibbed three yards behind the starting kickoff line giving Kennedy the football on the SMB 37-yard line.
The Wolfpack defense pushed Kennedy’s offense back to force a fifth punt of the game as the ball rolled inside the 10-yard line.
SMB went on an extended drive early in the third quarter, capped by Landon Dillon’s 8-yard touchdown to make it a 14-0 lead with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the football appeared to be headed out of bounds inside the 5-yard line. Instead of turning left to go out of bounds and give the Eagles the ball at the 40-yard line, it checked up, rolled right, and came to a rest where an SMB player scooped it up.
After the referees talked about the play, it was ruled down on the 3-yard line before Redd scored on the following play to build a 21-0 lead with 5:35 left in the third quarter.
Michael Hall scored the final touchdown of the game coming from 14 yards out for SMB to make it 28-0 with 1:30 to go in the third quarter.
Still hungry
After a 3-2 start, senior Chris Martin said the team came into practice with a new mood and “hungry for more,” knowing there is always room for improvement. “We aren’t satisfied with 3-2 or being conference champs, we are looking for state,” Martin said.
He said a switch in teammates buying into the off-season workouts and what it takes to become a better team was a big key. “A lot more people showed up for summer workouts. Training camp was really great and we believe we can do it. After that Week 1 loss, seeing we have work to do we practiced extra hard and kicked it up and this is the result we are getting now.”
The Eagles closed out the regular season by hosting Minneapolis Patrick Henry (0-6) at Bloomington Stadium on Oct. 20, after this edition went to press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.